Mount Clemens, MI

TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
13 WHAM

RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Palmyra Canaltown Days take place

Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities at this year's Palmyra Canaltown Days. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts, and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the Palmyra Canaltown Days,...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
WATERLOO, NY
Up North Voice

Flashback: Abandoning Fort Mackinac

MACKINAC ISLAND – 127 years ago, on September 16, 1895, Lieutenant Woodbridge Geary marched the soldiers out of Fort Mackinac for the last time. The fort was closed to save money. Without the soldiers, there was no one to care for Mackinac National Park and the nation’s 2nd national park was turned over to the state, becoming Michigan’s first state park.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Public Safety
13 WHAM

House of Mercy announces reopening date

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers

Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE

