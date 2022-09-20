MACKINAC ISLAND – 127 years ago, on September 16, 1895, Lieutenant Woodbridge Geary marched the soldiers out of Fort Mackinac for the last time. The fort was closed to save money. Without the soldiers, there was no one to care for Mackinac National Park and the nation’s 2nd national park was turned over to the state, becoming Michigan’s first state park.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO