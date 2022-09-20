Abbott Elementary season 2 release date, premiere, trailer, cast, episodes, stream, how to watch without cable (9/21/22)

As “Dancing With the Stars” moves from ABC to Disney+ on Monday, viewers will notice several major changes to the competition series as it makes a historic switch to streaming for Season 31 — most notably, there will be a lot more show than they’re used to. That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green. “And a lot of other decisions spun out from that. We’ve got up to two hours on the nose to...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO