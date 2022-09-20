ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Abbott Elementary season 2 release date, premiere, trailer, cast, episodes, stream, how to watch without cable (9/21/22)

By Amy Leona Havin
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?

The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different on Disney+: Inside the Show’s Jump From ABC to Streaming

As “Dancing With the Stars” moves from ABC to Disney+ on Monday, viewers will notice several major changes to the competition series as it makes a historic switch to streaming for Season 31 — most notably, there will be a lot more show than they’re used to. That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green. “And a lot of other decisions spun out from that. We’ve got up to two hours on the nose to...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Fall TV 2022: 14 Shows You Should Watch

With a plethora of TV options to go to on streaming, as well as on cable and network television, there's an overwhelming wealth of choices when it comes time to figure out what to watch when you sit down in front of your television, computer screen or phone. From long-running...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Philo
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kelli Giddish To Depart ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is leaving the show. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season and will depart in the middle of the upcoming 24th season. Speculation has been rampant of late that Giddish may be looking to turn in her badge. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she said in a statement. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Tv Streaming#At T Tv Now#Streaming Tv#Abc Watch
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed

NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

NCIS Season 20 Premiere: How to Watch, What Channel and Time

After a brutal four-month wait, NCIS is finally back, the Season 20 premiere airing tonight (September 19). To make the long-awaited return even more exciting, the first installment of Season 20 isn’t just any episode. It’s a two-hour crossover event with the beloved spin-off NCIS: Hawaii!. Again, the...
TV SERIES
People

Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni

Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere live online

Voight struggles to deal with the loss of Anna as a new chief comes in. Don’t miss the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere on NBC tonight. All eyes are going to be on the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere. This could be Jay Halstead’s last episode. Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the series, and the final episode was supposed to be one called “Let It Bleed.” It turns out that’s the title of the premiere episode.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy