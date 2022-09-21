Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Fort Lauderdale Kayaking Spots, From the Ocean To Canals
Fort Lauderdale has been dubbed the “Venice of the Americas,” and not just because tourists flock here for half the year and the pizza’s pretty good. It’s because Fort Lauderdale has over 165 miles of canals, running past stately Mediterranean revival mansions and some of the biggest yachts in the world. That makes the city ripe for exploring via kayak, whether you’re perusing the canals, the Intracoastal Waterway, or the Atlantic Ocean. Find the right spots, and you can also escape into mangrove tunnels full of native birds. Even if you don’t have a kayak, the city has no shortage of places that’ll rent you one right onsite, making kayaking Fort Lauderdale a breeze.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor briefs residents on TD Nine with South Florida in cone
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is set to brief residents on Tropical Depression Nine, with South Florida now in the cone of the strengthening storm. Levine Cava is scheduled to speak about the storm at 11 a.m. ahead of a pre-scheduled news conference at FTX Arena regarding a parade honoring healthcare workers and first responders.
The Golden Lounge to Open in Lauderhill
The lounge will offer food, drinks, hookah, and a signature Golden vibe
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
fsrmagazine.com
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest At The Magical Carousel Club Near Aventura This Friday
Nestled among the racetrack and shops in Hallandale Beach is a unique attraction that features a life-sized spinning carousel, which doubles as a bar, right in the center of it. With weekly aerial performances, live music, lawn games, and drinks galore, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park always brings the...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
850wftl.com
Florida girl missing for a year found unharmed
MIAMI, FL– A Miramar teen who has been missing for a year has been found unharmed. Victoria Gonzalez, now 14-year-old, was reunited with her family on Tuesday. The teen was originally reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021, after leaving Renaissance Middle school with a group of friends. Gonzalez’s father...
Click10.com
South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
