Fort Lauderdale has been dubbed the “Venice of the Americas,” and not just because tourists flock here for half the year and the pizza’s pretty good. It’s because Fort Lauderdale has over 165 miles of canals, running past stately Mediterranean revival mansions and some of the biggest yachts in the world. That makes the city ripe for exploring via kayak, whether you’re perusing the canals, the Intracoastal Waterway, or the Atlantic Ocean. Find the right spots, and you can also escape into mangrove tunnels full of native birds. Even if you don’t have a kayak, the city has no shortage of places that’ll rent you one right onsite, making kayaking Fort Lauderdale a breeze.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO