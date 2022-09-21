ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former symphony orchestra violinist to donate memorabilia to UTEP library

By Brie Lockhart
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Centenarian Katy Siqueiros saved all of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s original programs from 1946 to 1972 and has decided to donate them to the UTEP library.

Siqueiros played the violin for the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for 26 seasons, starting when she was just 14 years old.

She has donated her collection as memories and a reflection of the era.

According to Abbie Weiser, the assistant head of special collections at the UTEP library, Siqueiros’ donation will help students and researchers.

“Because we don’t have a whole lot about the El Paso Symphony Orchestra so I think students, or researchers who are interested in this topic, will have a lot more opportunity to learn about the symphony with this wonderful collection,” Weiser said.

Included in the collection are photographs, clippings and some programs that she had signed by artists or conductors.

“I started when there was nothing, no instruments, no teachers, no money. There were just desires,” Siqueiros said.

According to Weiser, the collection is available to researchers right away.

