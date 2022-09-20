Read full article on original website
Related
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was...
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASA stopped launch of massive rocket, but their solution is now surprisingly simple
CNN’s Kristin Fisher visits the Artemis I launch pad and weather control room ahead of uncrewed rocket’s planned journey to the moon.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Europe's reusable 'Susie' spacecraft could launch astronauts on future deep-space missions
ArianeGroup's 'Susie' is a fully reusable craft designed to fit future rockets, one of which is being made right now for Arianespace.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Universe Today
Should Low Earth Orbit be a protected environmental ecosystem?
An article published in Nature Astronomy makes a strong case to declare the orbital space around earth an ecologically protected environment. It was part of a submission to the US Court of Appeals in August last year and was filed by several organisations in response to license amendments granted by the FAA to SpaceX for Starlink satellites. To understand why this is so important, it may help to remember that orbital space is a “common” area, like “International Waters” in our oceans, so it is not currently protected by a single country or organization.
Gizmodo
Recent Space Force Training Exercise Included 'Live Fire' Jamming of Actual Satellites
The United States Space Force is gearing up for hostile skies, training its Guardians this week on the use of satellite jammers to shut down enemy communications. Known as “Black Skies,” the satellite jamming exercise is the first in a series of training exercises designed to equip the U.S. Space Force with electronic warfare tactics, according to Breaking Defense. The Black Skies training transpired earlier this week, with a focus on real-world “live fire” satellite jamming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing 'reset'
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing "reset."
Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027
Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
What Is A Launch Window, And Why Does NASA Use It?
If you follow space news and rocket launches, a term you'll often hear used is "launch window." It refers to the period during which a launch can take place, typically between a few days and a few weeks in duration. There are a whole lot of factors that go into determining when it's possible to launch a rocket, so agencies like NASA use launch windows to give guidance on when a good time to launch is.
South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly. Yoon said his country will continue to widely share its advanced digital technology and data, “and spare no effort in providing support and in investing in education.” He also noted that South Korea has helped accelerate research and development for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines by pledging $300 million toward the ACT-A, a global initiative that pools together resources from governments, health organizations, scientists, businesses and philanthropists to counteract the pandemic. At the same time, the country is increasing its contribution to the Global Fund to fight against infectious diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope: The ultimate guide
Everything you need to know about the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Big Bang-probing space observatory.
POLITICO
Node country for Old Regulators
As the SEC moves to expand its oversight of blockchain networks, a new filing in a federal court in Texas has the crypto world on edge this week. Deep inside a complaint filed Monday in Texas’s Western District alleging an unregistered crypto securities offering, the agency argues that because the nodes running Ethereum’s blockchain network “are clustered more densely in the United States than in any other country” transactions over the network therefore “took place in the United States."
TechCrunch
Rocket Lab expands US presence with engine testing, launch facilities
The company shared the news with investors and the general public during Rocket Lab’s Investor Day. While the event livestream hit a technical snafu, Rocket Lab shared all the updates in a long tweet thread concurrent with the event (read it here). Here are a few of the biggest takeaways.
Nature.com
Crosswalks among stewardship maturity assessment approaches promoting trustworthy FAIR data and repositories
Various maturity assessment approaches have been developed to help research data repositories effectively manage their holdings at both the organizational and dataset levels. Repositories can use these approaches as self-assessment tools-potentially leading to formal certification-to benchmark the maturity of their data holdings, highlight gaps in their practices, and improve their sustainability. Understanding the differences among these assessment approaches can provide beneficial information on stewardship best practices for supporting FAIR data managed by Trustworthy Data Repositories. However, it is a daunting task due to diversity in the perspectives of the approaches and the potential for subjective interpretation of individual criteria. In this article, we outline the commonalities and distinctions of three established assessment approaches: i) CoreTrustSeal Trustworthy Data Repositories Requirements, ii) Data Stewardship Maturity Matrix, and iii) FAIR Guiding Principles. Strong correlations are found in data discovery, accessibility, interoperability, and usability due to overlapping requirements in digital object management. The study also reveals that the complexity of the approaches can lead to a large variety of inferred crosswalks among them.
NASA・
Comments / 0