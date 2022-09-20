‘Andor’ Star Wars prequel spinoff premiere, release date, trailer, cast, how to stream online for free (9/21/22)

Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 15, 2022
Everybody loves a comeback story and today is one of the coolest comeback stories we have seen on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Among the great TV shows on Netflix trending yesterday, Stranger Things was nowhere to be found for the first time in quite a while, but the nostalgic, mega-hit fantasy series has returned to Netflix’s trending list (opens in new tab) once again. See where it falls on the list — as well as the order of the most popular, great movies on Netflix for Thursday, September 15, 2022 — in our breakdown below.
epicstream.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Wasabi Mizuta Megumi Oohara Yumi Kakazu Tomokazu Seki Subaru Kimura. Geners: Animation Adventure. Director: Kazuaki Imai. Release Date: Aug 07, 2020. About. Nobita accidentally found a fossil dinosaur egg...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
thedigitalfix.com
One Piece Film: Red release date set for UK in November
Good news for fans of Luffy, Shanks, Nami and Nico – the new One Piece film is coming to the UK theatres on November 4. One Piece Film: Red is the latest anime movie based on the beloved characters from the best-selling manga series about a crew of pirates sailing the seas in search of a legendary treasure.
AOL Corp
'Greater delights await' in chilling trailer of Hulu's reboot of horror classic 'Hellraiser'
After more than a decade of starts and stalls, the first look at Hulu's remake of the classic horror "Hellraiser" film franchise is here, revealing scenes of both pain and pleasure. The trailer begins much like the opening of the original film, with the reveal of a mystical puzzle box...
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 1 Release Date And Time, Preview
A new Kdrama will captivate viewers with its interesting storyline. The Golden Spoon is based on a webtoon of the same name. It depicts a life adventure story that a child born in a poor family became an acquired golden spoon by changing fate with a friend born in a rich family.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Athena’ on Netflix, A Brutally Intense, Realistic Action-Drama Keying on Our Fear of Civil Unrest
Netflix’s Athena feels more like a feat than a movie. You know, like Herzog dragging a steamship over a mountain or Miller dropping a battalion of monstercars into the middle of the desert or Coppola weathering a typhoon and Brando’s whims. Romain Gavras (The World is Yours, Our Day Will Come) directs this rivetingly intense political action-drama with such intent and purpose, he’s almost daring us to look away. Sitting here in the rubble of my post-Athena self, I feel compelled to say it may just be THE filmmaking achievement of 2022. ATHENA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Abdel...
ComicBook
The Midnight Club Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has revealed the official trailer for The Midnight Club. On social media, the streaming platform decided to give fans a taste of what's to come with the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel will see itself translated to households all over the world. Netflix is also bringing in some big talent for spooky season. Mike Flanagan helped create The Haunting of Hill House. He'll be stewarding this beloved novel series as it make its way to being a streaming program. However, it wouldn't just be the director behind the camera. The Midnight Club will see numerous filmmakers step into this world as well. Including: Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). October 7th will be the big day on Netflix, go ahead and check out the clip down below.
startattle.com
Deadstream (2022 movie) Shudder, Horror, trailer, release date
Six months after losing both his credibility and his sponsors, YouTuber Shawn Ruddy (Joseph Winter) has a plan to win back his fame: live-streaming with all sorts of different cameras and computer equipment from a haunted house. Startattle.com – Deadstream 2022. Starring : Joseph Winter / Melanie Stone. Genre...
hypebeast.com
Hulu's 'Hellraiser' Reimagining Receives First Trailer
After getting a first look at the new female Pinhead from director David Bruckner’s Hellraiser, the Hulu original now has a first trailer. Part of the streaming platform’s annual “Huluween,” the upcoming release is a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic. According to Hulu,...
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
IGN
The Past Within - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
The Past Within launches on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android on November 2, 2022. Check out the creepy trailer for this upcoming co-op puzzle adventure game. In The Past Within, you'll have to team up with a partner and explore the past as well as the future in this asymmetrical co-op puzzle experience. Together, you must help Rose uncover the plans of her father Albert Vanderboom to set them in motion.
Collider
'The Devil's Hour' Trailer: Peter Capaldi Claims He's a Time Traveler in New Thriller
Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is presumably set to play another time-master role in Prime Video's upcoming drama-thriller series, The Devil's Hour, where the actor's murder-obsessed character, Gideon, claims to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller. Scheduled to premiere on October 28, the forthcoming series plays on the concept of the so-called "Devil's Hour," or when someone awakens at the hour between 03:00 am and 04:00 am and experiences unexplainably odd occurrences.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 20
Every Dog has its day, and I guess that day was yesterday. Channing Tatum's Dog has already fallen down to the No. 5 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies list, just a day after it debuted at No. 2. That brings us back to the equilibrium of the top three, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Reacher all sitting on top of the list. Still no sign of Naomi Watts' horror film Goodnight Mommy, so I think it's fair to call the poorly reviewed remake a bomb with critics and the people.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
