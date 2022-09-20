‘Andor’ Star Wars prequel spinoff premiere, release date, trailer, cast, how to stream online for free (9/21/22)

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for The Midnight Club. On social media, the streaming platform decided to give fans a taste of what's to come with the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel will see itself translated to households all over the world. Netflix is also bringing in some big talent for spooky season. Mike Flanagan helped create The Haunting of Hill House. He'll be stewarding this beloved novel series as it make its way to being a streaming program. However, it wouldn't just be the director behind the camera. The Midnight Club will see numerous filmmakers step into this world as well. Including: Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). October 7th will be the big day on Netflix, go ahead and check out the clip down below.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO