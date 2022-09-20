Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Online bank Ally seeking nearly $2.7 million state grant for expansion
A bank spun-off from General Motors is seeking a state grant for expansion. Ally Financial is making the request to the Delaware Council on Development Finance for a $2,658,624 Strategic Grant. The council will meet on Monday morning at the Buena Vista Conference Center south of New Castle. No remote...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Del Fabbro, Farrell, Provine named to Business Leaders Hall of Fame
Margaret Davis Del Fabbro, William J. Farrell, and William D. Provine will be inducted into the Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame on Oct. 26 at the JA Campus in Wilmington. They join the ranks of seventy-three Hall of Fame laureates inducted since the program got underway in 1990. Del...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County
An analysis of an annual report from Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. shows Wilmington-based WSFS Bank extending its Delaware market share lead over M&T Bank. WSFS now has a 23% market share, based on deposits from "full service" banks. According to FDIC reports, WSFS moved ahead of M&T in 2019, about a decade after the Buffalo-based financial institution acquired...
FOXBusiness
Delaware port operator owes $21M in damages related to buyout dispute
The company that privatized operations at the port of Wilmington several years ago owes more than $21 million in damages for breaching an agreement to buy the port’s former stevedoring firm, a Delaware judge ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor Lori Will also found GT USA Wilmington in contempt for violating...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware announces 2023 ACA insurance rates
2023 regulated rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans in Delaware are not seeing the sharp increases seen elsewhere. Long-time Affordable Care Act plan provider Highmark will increase rates an average of 5.5%. But its rates are down about 10% over the past 4 years. The increase is...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Good of Delaware now collecting plastic film that can be used to make Trex decks
Three independent Goodwill organizations serving Delaware and Delaware County, PA, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Northern Virginia, today formed a partnership with Trex to collect plastic film that will be used in Trex composite decking products. Trex is the world’s largest composite decking company, offering a outdoor products that...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Media update: Fowser returns to WDEL
Veteran Delaware broadcast journalist Mark Fowser rejoined the station’s news side Mark is a former News Director at WXDE/Delaware 105.9 in Lewes and WILM in Wilmington. He also does traffic reports out of Philadelphia on weekends. The Claymont native is a past president of the Delaware Press Association and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
WBOC
Dover Hosts Governor's Central Delaware Career Expo
DOVER, Del.- The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo was held on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover. The one day event gave community members the opportunity to explore a wide range of career fields. Delaware has been dealing with a labor shortage driven by the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Online gaming changes are on the horizon
Online gambling has been a low-profile activity in Delaware. The state’s three casinos have mobile apps, but the nonstop advertising and promotion activity we see for apps in other states is virtually nonexistent in Delaware. Online poker and games generate a few million dollars a year in revenue, not...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end
Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
WBOC
Natural Gas Prices in Delaware Set to Rise Ahead of Winter Heating Season
DOVER, Del. — Natural gas prices have continued to increase this year and are up nearly 60 percent year to date. This is largely due to increased U.S. demand and the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 42 percent of Delaware households rely...
dsp.delaware.gov
Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations
While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the Deputy Director of Community Relations for DelDOT, was gracious enough to coordinate numerous locations throughout the state where donors could drop off school supplies. The Delaware State Police can say that Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack was a successful campaign. We want to express our sincere gratitude to ALL businesses, organizations, private families, and citizens for your selflessness. The generous contributions received will undoubtedly make a difference in our communities!
delawaretoday.com
Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids
With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to receive $75.8 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects
Delaware is getting almost $76 million dollars in federal funding for water infrastructure projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Delaware was awarded seven grants in total by the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure projects in local communities to protect public health and restore water quality. "We're going to see projects...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'
Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
delawaretoday.com
The Top Doctors Making a Difference in Delaware in 2022
Who are the top doctors in Delaware? We asked physicians to vote for their peers, using a secure online balloting system. Delaware Today is honored to present the best of 2022.
Next in McGuiness saga: Sentencing
A sentencing date has been set in the case of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness. In July, McGuiness was found guilty on charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. She will be sentenced on the conflict of interest and official misconduct charges Wednesday, Oct. ... Read More
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
