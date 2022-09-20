While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the Deputy Director of Community Relations for DelDOT, was gracious enough to coordinate numerous locations throughout the state where donors could drop off school supplies. The Delaware State Police can say that Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack was a successful campaign. We want to express our sincere gratitude to ALL businesses, organizations, private families, and citizens for your selflessness. The generous contributions received will undoubtedly make a difference in our communities!

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO