Delaware State

delawarebusinessnow.com

Online bank Ally seeking nearly $2.7 million state grant for expansion

A bank spun-off from General Motors is seeking a state grant for expansion. Ally Financial is making the request to the Delaware Council on Development Finance for a $2,658,624 Strategic Grant. The council will meet on Monday morning at the Buena Vista Conference Center south of New Castle. No remote...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Del Fabbro, Farrell, Provine named to Business Leaders Hall of Fame

Margaret Davis Del Fabbro, William J. Farrell, and William D. Provine will be inducted into the Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame on Oct. 26 at the JA Campus in Wilmington. They join the ranks of seventy-three Hall of Fame laureates inducted since the program got underway in 1990. Del...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County

An analysis of an annual report from Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. shows Wilmington-based WSFS Bank extending its Delaware market share lead over M&T Bank. WSFS now has a 23% market share, based on deposits from "full service" banks. According to FDIC reports, WSFS moved ahead of M&T in 2019, about a decade after the Buffalo-based financial institution acquired...
DELAWARE STATE
FOXBusiness

Delaware port operator owes $21M in damages related to buyout dispute

The company that privatized operations at the port of Wilmington several years ago owes more than $21 million in damages for breaching an agreement to buy the port’s former stevedoring firm, a Delaware judge ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor Lori Will also found GT USA Wilmington in contempt for violating...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware announces 2023 ACA insurance rates

2023 regulated rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans in Delaware are not seeing the sharp increases seen elsewhere. Long-time Affordable Care Act plan provider Highmark will increase rates an average of 5.5%. But its rates are down about 10% over the past 4 years. The increase is...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Good of Delaware now collecting plastic film that can be used to make Trex decks

Three independent Goodwill organizations serving Delaware and Delaware County, PA, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Northern Virginia, today formed a partnership with Trex to collect plastic film that will be used in Trex composite decking products. Trex is the world’s largest composite decking company, offering a outdoor products that...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Media update: Fowser returns to WDEL

Veteran Delaware broadcast journalist Mark Fowser rejoined the station’s news side Mark is a former News Director at WXDE/Delaware 105.9 in Lewes and WILM in Wilmington. He also does traffic reports out of Philadelphia on weekends. The Claymont native is a past president of the Delaware Press Association and...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Dover Hosts Governor's Central Delaware Career Expo

DOVER, Del.- The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo was held on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover. The one day event gave community members the opportunity to explore a wide range of career fields. Delaware has been dealing with a labor shortage driven by the...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Online gaming changes are on the horizon

Online gambling has been a low-profile activity in Delaware. The state’s three casinos have mobile apps, but the nonstop advertising and promotion activity we see for apps in other states is virtually nonexistent in Delaware. Online poker and games generate a few million dollars a year in revenue, not...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack Donations

While the Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and other state agencies collaborate with the Delaware State Police to promote traffic safety, they also support our community outreach endeavors. Pam Lilly, the Deputy Director of Community Relations for DelDOT, was gracious enough to coordinate numerous locations throughout the state where donors could drop off school supplies. The Delaware State Police can say that Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack was a successful campaign. We want to express our sincere gratitude to ALL businesses, organizations, private families, and citizens for your selflessness. The generous contributions received will undoubtedly make a difference in our communities!
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids

With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'

Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Next in McGuiness saga: Sentencing

A sentencing date has been set in the case of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness.  In July, McGuiness was found guilty on charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. She will be sentenced on the conflict of interest and official misconduct charges Wednesday, Oct. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

