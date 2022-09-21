ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Documents reveal mismanagement at state agency that prepares disabled Georgians for workforce

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEz37_0i3YeIG300

ATLANTA — Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News reveal the extent of the mismanagement at the state agency whose mission is to help tens of thousands of disabled Georgians prepare for the workforce. Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says the mismanagement itself is not a surprise, but this is our first look at the specifics.

We dug into the extensive problems at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) right before the pandemic hit in early 2020, and we reported on the appointment of a new director later that year, so we knew the state agency was badly run. Now we’ve seen the actual findings from Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA), the federal agency that pays most of the bills. And we’ve seen Georgia’s plan to dig out of the mess.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“GVRA had some major issues,” says Jesse Morton, a forensic accountant and certified fraud examiner. We asked Morton to review the problems identified by RSA in a report issued a year ago. He also analyzed GVRA’s recovery plan laid out in a dense 30-page report Channel 2 obtained through Georgia’s open records law. Morton is blunt: “Essentially the auditors indicated that there were no internal controls.”

We know from the individual complaints of Georgians who are entitled to GVRA training and educational benefits that a lot of clients are unhappy with the services provided by GVRA. Just three weeks ago, we reported on complaints from blind or sight-impaired Georgians who are among the most outspoken.

Cecily Nipper told Channel 2, “The first counselor that I encountered under GVRA knew very little about vision loss at all and knew very little about how to manage my case. I’m now on my third counselor with GVRA. They’ve lost my paperwork three times.”

Jesse Morton isn’t surprised to hear GVRA has unhappy clients based on what he read about the agency’s lack of adequate controls over operations and finances. “Really there were questions about how funds were being allocated and whether certain funds were even spent appropriately,” Morton told Belcher.

Morton also notes that auditors uncovered major problems with two GVRA contracts. One had to be completely revised to meet federal standards. The other was in effect a handshake agreement, because GVRA didn’t even have a legally executed agreement with the vendor.

“It (the previously agreement) expired, and the agency did not go back and renew the contract, so there were really no terms or conditions or agreement that was in place,” Morton says.

The encouraging news is that Morton says some problems have been “fully resolved” since Washington put the state on notice last year, and he says it looks like GVRA is making “significant progress” in correcting the remaining problems. However, in Morton’s view, the progress is slow because “the issues that were identified were pretty major so there was an overhaul that had to be done.”

“Here we are about a year later and while there is being progress made, there are still a majority of the issues (in the audit) that are open,” Morton told us.

GVRA has also been distracted by scandals in the past nine months. Former communications director Robin Folsom pleaded guilty to false statements after she was caught faking pregnancies to get extra state benefits. And a former counselor pleaded guilty in federal court to making up fake clients to steal $1.3 million in tuition benefits.

GVRA did not provide a statement or anyone to answer questions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks. The Secretary of State told 11Alive News in an exclusive interview his office...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races

This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

How Georgia is tackling its nursing shortage

ATLANTA - The nationwide nursing shortage isn’t going away any time soon. It is even expected to worsen by 2030. Data from the Bureau of Health Workforce ranks Georgia as having the fifth-lowest nurse-to-state population ratios in the country. In a 2017 study, the U.S. Health Resources and Services...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Channel 2 Action News#Rsa#Gvra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 Georgia military bases could get new names

ATLANTA — Two Georgia military bases that currently honor Confederate leaders are among several that could soon have new names. Those bases are Fort Gordon and Fort Benning. The federal naming commission recommended changing Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower after the former president and five-star general. Fort Benning could...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
188K+
Followers
129K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy