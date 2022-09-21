Shoppers Discovered The Perfect Does-it-All Bag That They Use For Trips, Gym Sessions, Work Commutes & Carrying Their Puppies

The other day, I carried three overpacked bags to work: my gym crossbody, my purse and a tote with my lunch in it. I can describe the commute on the train as sardined chaos: I was stuffed into the car and was taking up way too much space thanks to all of my baggage. Suffice it to say, everyone near me despised me, and I despised the experience.

You might’ve seen Dagne Dover ads pop up on your Instagram. The brand is known for its extremely aesthetic accessories like fanny packs and carry-ons that look like they belong in an art museum. Funny enough, I would always admire them during my doom-scrolls, but never actually clicked on the links to see what features they had—until recently. This is what led me to the best use-anywhere-for-anything bag on the market, and boy is it great.

Now I’m thankful for my horrific commute, because I’ve learned so much about Dagne Dover, and I’ve discovered a bag that truly works for any and all occasions . It does the job of five bags but somehow has a compact and functional design that allows for it to be manageable to carry during rush-hour commutes, through sports crowds, onto airplanes, etc.

The bag I’m talking about is the Landon Carryall Bag . I should’ve known from the name that this bag would do everything I’d possibly want it to. It’s like magic. They have a silky smooth finish to them that reminds me of an Apple store, yet a soft touch that’s like a memory foam pillow.

Not only is the bag style supremely chic, but the color options are to die for. The dark moss, storm blue and the new camel colorway are my favorites. Once I got over the incredible look of the bags, I had to check out if there was any functionality. Spoiler alert: it’s uber functional.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Dagne Dover is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Landon Carryall Bag

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

The large bag has four pockets : an exterior ID/ phone slot, two interior mesh pouches and an interior zipper closure. Not to mention, it comes with a mesh zip holder that’s perfect for keeping your headphones, keys and change in, as well as a laptop sleeve and shoe bag. Better yet: there are crossbody and handle strap options to use, and a luggage handle sleeve that will secure the bag on top of your rolling luggage with ease. No wonder reviewers call it the “perfect travel bag.” “I have used this bag for everything: gym to work or a day outing with my 2-year-old,” wrote one reviewer. “The pockets are super useful for carrying toddler items and the zippers are thick so my daughter can actually open it as well.” Buy Now



Landon Carryall Bag From $125



The Carryall comes in five sizes ranging from XS to XL (think toiletry crossbody to large weekender). The XS obviously won’t have a shoe bag or laptop pouch, but it’s still equipped with a bunch of pockets and handy straps for you to use! People even use it as a puppy carrier. Truly, it does it all! There are so many other incredible bags available from the brand. Check out some of its bestsellers below:

Your work backpack just met its maker: the Dakota Neoprene pack is equipped with everything your old Jansport wishes it had: pockets out the wazoo, adjustable and comfortable shoulder straps, a key leash and a laptop slip (to name a few).

Indi Diaper Backpack

If you thought it was impossible to find a diaper bag that actually looks nice , then let me introduce you to the Indi backpack. It’s compact, yet comes with as many zipper pockets as you could need.

Ace Fanny Pack

You can’t go on a Hot Girl Walk without a Hot Girl Belt Bag . It’s just the rules. This fanny pack has pockets for your cash, cards and keys—plus a large center holder.

Mara Phone Sling

The perfect accessory for errands and vacations, this phone sling has enough space to fit your essentials while adding hardly any weight to your journey.

Hunter Toiletry Bag

Keep all of your essentials in one spot with this washable toiletry bag . Anyone who’s spilled foundation before knows how valuable a bag that you can throw in the laundry really is.