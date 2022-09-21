Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area teacher is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said that a video from the classroom showed Bryce Givens, 46, of Port Richey, using an open hand to slap one of his students.

The student told deputies that he did not have any visible injuries but he did have a headache.

Givens told deputies that he watched the student pull another student’s hair. He said he reacted by slapping the student.

Deputies said Givens was remorseful and advised that his intention was not to cause harm to the student but to discipline him.

Givens was arrested and charged with child abuse, deputies said.

The name of the school was redacted in the report. News Channel 8 has reached out to authorities and local school districts to find out where Givens was employed.

