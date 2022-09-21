ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area teacher is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.

Teacher arrested for DUI, FHP says

Deputies said that a video from the classroom showed Bryce Givens, 46, of Port Richey, using an open hand to slap one of his students.

The student told deputies that he did not have any visible injuries but he did have a headache.

Givens told deputies that he watched the student pull another student’s hair. He said he reacted by slapping the student.

Deputies said Givens was remorseful and advised that his intention was not to cause harm to the student but to discipline him.

Givens was arrested and charged with child abuse, deputies said.

The name of the school was redacted in the report. News Channel 8 has reached out to authorities and local school districts to find out where Givens was employed.

Celeste Snyder
2d ago

Arresting a teacher for a slap on the head? It would not have made a difference if the child had been smacked/slapped on the head, hand, leg, back, or anywhere on his/her body. TOO MUCH LENIENCY IN SCHOOLS TODAY. This is why we are putting out babies in our society today. What in God's name, is going to be running our country in another 20, 30, 40, 50 years?No wonder other COUNTRIES are ahead of us. We are raising whiny, crying, babies!

Reply(3)
15
Sheila Phillips Wilkerson
2d ago

The kids today are a bunch of cry babies who think the world owes them something. My son is 18 and was disciplined many times and he has respect for his elders and a responsible adult in the community.

Reply
13
Celeste Snyder
2d ago

No wonder teachers DO NOT want to teach anymore. It seems as though every infraction when a teacher attempts to keep students attention, is a CRIME. THE LINE MUST BE DRAWN. STOP OR THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOLS OPEN FOR STUDENTS TO LEARN.

Reply
13
