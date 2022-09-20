Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks launch with 300k titles, but no discounts for subscribers
Spotify audiobooks are now on sale, following the company’s announcement that it was further diversifying its business model by acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. It follows a previous diversification into podcasting. If this sounds like old news, that’s because Spotify previously dipped its toe into the waters by offering...
Warner Music Taps Top YouTube Exec Robert Kyncl as New CEO
Warner Music Group has found its next CEO. The label says that Robert Kyncl will succeed Stephen Cooper on Jan. 1 of next year.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Launches Revenue-Sharing Programs for Shorts, Music LicensingYouTube Says It Has Made $6B in Payments to Music Industry'Chicken Shop Date' Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg Signs With CAA Kyncl knows Warner Music well, having spent years as the chief business officer of YouTube, one of the label’s biggest partners. Kyncl announced his intention to step down from YouTube last month. Warner Music had previously said in June that Cooper would step aside when his replacement was found....
On This Day In Space: Sept. 23, 1962: 'The Jetsons' premieres on ABC
On Sept. 23, 1962, "The Jetsons" first debuted on ABC.
Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’
Vince Staples wants in on the Fast & Furious franchise, requesting Dwayne Johnson to cast him. Staples, 29, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to voice his big screen aspirations and had a specific request for The Rock, which involves Tyrese. More from VIBE.comVince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His LifeAmazon Music Announces 'Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park' LivestreamDwayne Johnson Fought To Keep 'Black Adam' And 'Shazam!' Separate “Somebody tell The Rock to put me in Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper typed. As of Friday (Sept. 23), it’s unclear whether or...
9to5Mac
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Disney
Amazon and Disney have both excelled at expanding their subscription services. As a result, 2022 has seen each company flourish in its respective industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Netflix expects 40 million new viewers by 2023 with its new subscription plan
Netflix is aiming for high numbers while also attempting to provide an affordable option.
The Guardian launches new podcast series, ‘Can I tell you a secret?’, a story about obsession, fear and the lives we lead online
Can I tell you a secret? is a new six-episode audio investigation that explores the story of Matthew Hardy, a prolific cyberstalker who terrified people in his home town and beyond for over a decade
Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President
Roku, Inc ROKU named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas. Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as...
The Verge
France announces minimum €3 book delivery fee to help booksellers compete with Amazon
The French government has announced it will introduce a minimum charge for book deliveries of €3 (about $2.92) in order to help small booksellers compete with retailing giant Amazon, reports Reuters. The minimum fee will only apply to orders under €35 (about $34.12). It’s the latest measure by...
protocol.com
YouTube will now let creators make money from Shorts
Tuesday's “Made On YouTube” event was basically a competition to see how many ways creators and YouTube execs could talk about beating TikTok without actually saying the word “TikTok.”. YouTube is rolling out ad revenue-sharing for Shorts and lowering the barrier to join its partner program, which...
Media Moves 2022: Hearst Hires Chief Revenue Officer
Sept. 22, 2022 Lisa Ryan Howard joins Hearst Magazines as executive vice president and global chief revenue officer. In the newly created position, Howard will be responsible for U.S. advertising and marketing and Hearst Global Solutions, the company’s international commercial division that creates cross-market solutions for brands. Howard comes to Hearst from The New York Times, where she was global head of advertising and marketing solutions. She also held senior roles at Billboard, Yahoo and WebMD and Condé Nast. She will report to Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella. More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSInside the 2019 Vogue Fashion Festival Dinner...
Back to the Future: Netflix Ad Push Has Echoes of Its DVD-by-Mail Era
Netflix’s plan to get into advertising was unorthodox. It was seeking unusually high CPMs (the cost to reach 1,000 consumers), and targeting and tracking were nearly nonexistent. The year was 2005. And Netflix decided the time was right to get into the ad business via slips placed in its iconic red DVD envelopes.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot Reteam for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'Study: Netflix Retains Strong Subscriber Lead in Australia, But Emphasis Shifting Towards ProfitabilityLeo Baker, 'Stay on Board' Doc EP Alex Schmider on Telling a Story That's About More Than Gender...
The Roku Channel Exclusively Brings Adult Swim Festival to Streamers on Sept. 23
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ROKU ) announced that The Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD partner for the Adult Swim Festival, a three-part special featuring performances from the live event that took place in Philadelphia in August 2022. The special will be available for audiences to stream for free with ads on The Roku Channel starting September 23, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005840/en/ Adult Swim on The Roku Channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Dilbert’ Comic Dropped by Nearly 80 Newspapers
Satirical office comic strip “Dilbert” has been dropped by almost 80 newspapers, its creator said this week. Scott Adams, who has been writing and illustrating the beloved cartoon since 1989, announced the brutal cut on social media. “Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” Adams tweeted, later adding that “one large chain” was responsible for the move. It appears that the cartoon has been caught up in wider changes being made by Lee Enterprises, which is said to be scaling back cartoon pages from its publications. Some have suggested that the cuts to the strip could have to do with Adams’ political views—but Adams himself has lampooned the idea. Sharing a link to an article headlined “Was Dilbert ‘Cancelled’ as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?” Adams tweeted Wednesday: “All fake news here but funny.”#Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 20, 2022 Read it at New York Daily News
