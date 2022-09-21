ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening.

The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across the highway and be lifted into place, troopers will be slowing traffic in a “rolling roadblock.”

This will affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route to get to their destination or allow for extra time to travel through the area.

