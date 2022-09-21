Read full article on original website
Man Charged in Hit-and-run that Killed a Horse, Injured its Rider in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, have announced an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a horse and injured its rider. The accident happened on the evening of September 13th along Monroeville Road. Police say a 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville and a 21-year-old man...
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
Gloucester Twp., NJ, Police Search for Lowe’s Power Tool Thief
If you need power tools for that big project you've been contemplating, you can just go to the nearest store and take what you want without paying for the goods. But it seems that's exactly what one person did in South Jersey. And, he did it twice. Police in Gloucester...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
JUST IN: Asbury Park Man Charged with Murder of Brick Man in Toms River
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
No word on cause of fuel spill that sparked 5-mile traffic nightmare in Secaucus Tuesday
Authorities are still investigating what caused a massive fuel spill in Secaucus this morning that led to a traffic jam spanning more than 5 miles.
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED
An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART
On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
Man found stabbed to death on NJ street, homicide detectives investigating
A 34-year-old man was found dead near an athletic field in New Jersey Tuesday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Millville, NJ, Man’s Body Found in Kettle at Food Processing Plant
A man's body was found inside a kettle at a food processing plant in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, on Monday morning, according to NJ State Police. The Daily Journal reports that the man was pronounced dead after being found in the kettle at 7:49 AM Monday at the Clement Pappas food processing plant on Parsonage Road.
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
