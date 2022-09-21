Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO