Manchester Township, NJ

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Whiting, NJ
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
JUST IN: Asbury Park Man Charged with Murder of Brick Man in Toms River

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
