ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane physician’s license indefinitely suspended for sexual misconduct

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1vtX_0i3YdvHF00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washigton Medical Commission indefinitely suspended the medical license of a Spokane physician for unprofessional and sexual misconduct.

On August 30, Thomas J. Osten was issued a final order which suspended his license to practice medicine in Washington.

Dr. Osten was granted a hearing but refused to respond unless it was in-person. He also failed to appear at the pre-hearing conference.

The statement of charges says Dr. Osten raised a patient’s shirt without her permission, made inappropriate jokes and comments about a patient’s marital status and her appearance.

Dr. Osten was subject to a prior hearing based on similar allegations from three different female patients. Less than two months later, the doctor engaged in similar behavior with the patient in question.

Dr. Osten was found to have committed unprofessional conduct, involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, corruption, sexual misconduct and abuse.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Sheriff releases statement on plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich recently announced he will be the one to clear out Camp Hope if state agencies won’t. He said in a recorded statement that the Spokane Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is working on a warrant of abatement, which should take about 20 days. “People at that particular camp need to know the clock’s ticking,”...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
CHATTAROY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy