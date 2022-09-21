ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to issuing licenses for bribes

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPQPb_0i3Ydsd400

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Bakersfield Department of Motor Vehicles employee pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice.

Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing driver’s license applications, according to court records.

Pena allegedly arranged for the passage of written tests for students from Bikramjit Singh Pannu’s truck driving school in exchange for payments from Pannu from January 2015 to August 2016, according to court records. Pena allegedly accessed the students’ records and altered them to show they passed, according to court documents.

The Department of Justice said charges against Pannu are pending and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Pena is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal

A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip

Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
TAFT, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO asks for help with homicide investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide investigation. KCSO deputies reported that Gabriel Barraza-Acosta, 33, of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, was found dead on the shoulder of Highway 58 in Tehachapi on June 6.
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer

VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakersfield Dmv#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of thefts from Ross Dress for Less. BPD officers released photos of two men they believe stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the clothes store in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation

Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads. Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash

A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph. Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Man arrested for thefts in Lost Hills, Buttonwillow

On the evening of Sept. 9 a farming company in Lost Hills reported one of its water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire, the Kern County Sheriff said. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, stole approximately 150 feet of copper wire during the incident, causing about $15,000 in damage. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Efrain Briones, 37 from Lost Hills.
LOST HILLS, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office

Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy