Alabama State

Alabama calls off execution of Allen Miller just before midnight deadline

ATMORE, Ala. — Latest on Alabama's execution plan for Allen Miller, the man convicted of killing three people in a workplace shooting in 1999. Watch the video above. Alabama was forced to call off its planned lethal injection execution of Alan Miller after a late-night Supreme Court ruling left the state in a race against time with a death warrant that expired at midnight. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the tight deadline and issues with Miller's vein ultimately led to the decision to abandon the lethal injection. Miller has since been returned to his cell on death row at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
North Alabama group ensures church stays safe

They're working to help churches avoid and address sex abuse to ensure families can safely worship. Safe Church Conference aims to prevent sexual abuse in North Alabama churches. Churches will be listed as a safe church if they undergo the training and implement policies after the conference.
Alabama corrections officer placed on leave

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground.
Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof

An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL

