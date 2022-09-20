Read full article on original website
‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Mobile Co. woman who suffered elder abuse
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama calls off execution of Allen Miller just before midnight deadline
ATMORE, Ala. — Latest on Alabama's execution plan for Allen Miller, the man convicted of killing three people in a workplace shooting in 1999. Watch the video above. Alabama was forced to call off its planned lethal injection execution of Alan Miller after a late-night Supreme Court ruling left the state in a race against time with a death warrant that expired at midnight. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the tight deadline and issues with Miller's vein ultimately led to the decision to abandon the lethal injection. Miller has since been returned to his cell on death row at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama group ensures church stays safe
They're working to help churches avoid and address sex abuse to ensure families can safely worship. Safe Church Conference aims to prevent sexual abuse in North Alabama churches. Churches will be listed as a safe church if they undergo the training and implement policies after the conference.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Alabama man convicted of raping woman with intellectual disabilities
An Alabama man was found guilty of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities Wednesday. Ronald W. Kaefer of Jemison was found guilty of first-degree rape in criminal court on Wednesday. “This was a very important case to us, and we were glad that the jury arrived at the truth,” 19th...
wvtm13.com
Wish fulfilled: A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi earned an honorary GED
GULFPORT, Miss. — A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi got a wish fulfilled with the help of her nursing home. Ellouise Lewis dropped out of school in 10th grade. Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finish high school. The...
wvasfm.org
Alabama corrections officer placed on leave
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground.
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof
An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
wvtm13.com
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Alabama cities and counties voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries despite long odds in getting one
Securing a license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary might not be as elusive as finding that fictitious gold ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The growing number of business application requests to operate a dispensary is far outpacing the licenses that can be doled out by a state commission next year.
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
Alabama Parents Watch Out: Deadly Candy-Like Drugs Making Rounds
As a parent myself it's hard to imagine my kids being hurt or even killed due to them ingesting drugs that they thought were candy. Sadly, that could potentially be the reality for some parents in Alabama with this new wave of deadly drugs. Earlier this year, police in Alabama...
Alabama grandfather charged after 2-year-old left in hot car for 7 hours dies
An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday.
wtvy.com
Alabama AG joins 23 attorneys general opposed to credit card companies tracking gun, ammo sales
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined with attorneys general from 23 other states to oppose a recent move by credit card companies to track gun and ammunition sales. Earlier this month, the International Standards Organization approved a new merchant category code to identify credit card sales...
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago. Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
WOKV.com
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police In a social media post, the police department said: “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.” (NCD)
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
