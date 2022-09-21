Person hit by car in Trotwood, taken to hospital; Suspect vehicle leaves scene

TROTWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at a Trotwood park Tuesday.

Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a car at John Wolfe Park at 6:40 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a caller urgently tells dispatchers “somebody was just hit and run over by a car.”

The caller said the person hit is breathing but is bleeding from the head and mouth.

One person was taken from the scene to Kettering Health Dayton, according to dispatch records.

The crash is being investigated as a hit and run after the suspect vehicle drove away from the scene.

An incident report describes the suspect car as a red or burgundy impala with heavy tint. A 911 caller also described the suspect car as a red Nissan Maxima.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and if the suspect is in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.

