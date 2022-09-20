Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Miles Teller and more coming to SNL for season 48

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Saturday Night Live announced Tuesday the musical guests and hosts for the first three episodes of the sketch comedy mainstay’s 48th season.

The show will kick off Oct. 1 with Top: Gun Maverick star Miles teller hosting and a musical appearance from Kendrick Lamar.

Oct. 8 will feature Brendan Gleeson as host with Willow, a.k.a. Willow Smith, as the musical feature, and Megan Thee Stallion will both host and perform on Oct. 15.

Despite the comedy classic’s recent Emmy win, season 48 will mark a turbulent transition for the show after eight cast members left.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor will not be returning for the new season.

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will be joining to bolster the ranks of other SNL veterans like Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kenan Thompson.