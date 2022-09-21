CU study on Pueblo's cultural music has collected 27 oral histories so far

"Soundscapes of the People," a collaboration between the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University Pueblo, has collected 27 oral histories in the past year exploring Pueblo’s cultural music history.

Ethnomusicologists Susan Thomas, Austin Okigbo, Xochitl Chavez and their team seek to have the histories digitally accessible to members of the public through CU and CSU Pueblo libraries by the end of the year. In partnership with the Latino History Project, a K-12 history curriculum will be developed around the oral histories during the next phase of the project, Thomas said.

“We've been really touched by the community's interest in this project and their help in making it happen,” Thomas said. “It's been a real blessing and I hope that, ultimately, the project can give as much back to the community as we're receiving from them because it's really been such a privilege."

Oral histories being collected include interviews and performances from active musicians, retired musicians, luthiers and music educators, Thomas said. Some of the histories tell stories of performances in local bars for steelworkers, while others recall performing in churches to keep long-standing traditions alive.

“Those kinds of stories help us connect, not just to these individuals and their music, but to what makes Pueblo a really unique and different place, not just in Colorado, but in the country,” Thomas said.

Styles of music highlighted in the project are diverse, including Slovenian Folk Music, New Mexican Music, Chicano Rock, Mod Rock, Greek Religious music and more.

Tony Ortega, an active musician who performs at funerals, weddings and other life events, is among those sharing his history for the project. Among the traditional music in his repertoire is the wedding practice of “La Entrega.”

“It's a tradition brought over by the Spaniards, and it talks about the wedding feast of Mary and Joseph,” Ortega said. “Through those traditions, the bride is given away by the dad to the husband with a warning that 'I brought her up this way. You take care of her,’ and the mother gives away the son.

“We're losing those traditions, which is a shame, and I encourage anyone out there who can (submit their oral history) to please do it for your community, and keep our culture alive," he said.

Oral histories recorded for the "Soundscapes of the People" project also include those of Native American musician and dancer Sam Gallegos, Americana musician Jason Wilson, Tejano musicians the Sotelo Brothers, music educator Dale Crockett, luthier Ed Lynch and his wife, Janet, and Grupo Folklorico Del Pueblo CEO Velma Roybal, among others.

"You're still connected to the past, and you're also teaching them to go to the future," Roybal said of her experience teaching folklorico dancing. "That's what's really cool about it because we have cultural classes with our dancing. There's meaning to it, there's purpose to it. Pueblo is this beautiful little town, and you don't know it until you leave it."

