ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebels Safety AJ Finley Embracing Leadership Role on Ole Miss Defense

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Nzv_0i3YdNht00

The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the hottest defenses in college football currently thanks to veteran leadership from players like safety AJ Finley.

OXFORD, Miss., -- This season, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have turned a new leaf on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rebels have only allowed their opponents to score 13 total points through three games and have held their last eight opponents to 21 points or less.

Ole Miss safety AJ Finley, a senior on the Rebel defense, got a chance to speak with the media on Monday and mentioned that he is not paying attention to all the fancy stats.

"I try to stay out of all that stuff," Finley told reporters. "I honestly didn't know about those stats, but I try to stay out of all that stuff, live in the moment, and focus on getting better every week."

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane has the top passing offense in the nation at the moment and will be coming to Oxford, Miss., in Week 4. Finley talked about what the Rebel defense is preparing for going into Saturday's matchup.

"[Tulsa] is really good on the outside, obviously, they have the best passing game in the country," Finley said. "They have some really good receivers outside, and we've got to be up for the challenge on Saturday."

When Finley first arrived on campus in 2019, the Ole Miss pass defense was not exactly considered a strength of the program. The veteran safety discussed what has helped the Rebels improve on the defensive side of the ball.

"I feel like all the guys have just bought into what we have to do," Finley said. "We know what we have to do, and we take it personally to get that job done every week."

The Mobile, Ala., native described what it has been like taking on a leadership role this season.

"Honestly, the leadership [role] has been going smooth," Finley said. "I've got guys looking up to me and I just try to be a good example for [younger] guys to look at. I try to carry myself in the right way, play the right way, and do everything the right way."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
desotocountynews.com

Barton among Northwest Sports Hall of Fame inductees

A current DeSoto County school board member is among five new inductees to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame class. Charles Barton, who is on the DeSoto County school board, was a football player and at rantrack for the Rangers between 1964-1965. Barton will be added to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Rebel#American Football#The Ole Miss Rebels
Daily Mississippian

Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford

On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
WATER VALLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford teen charged with three counts of auto burglary

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler (18 of Oxford, MS) and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Oxford man jailed on molestation charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation into alleged molestation landed an Oxford man behind bars. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Jessie Jones on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. He faces one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS
Fox News

Memphis community leader says ‘all crimes should be a top priority' after new DA vows to focus on violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Prosecuting non-violent crimes shouldn't take a backseat, a community leader said after Memphis' new, progressive district attorney vowed to focus on violent offenses. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy campaigned on redirecting "resources from minor, nonviolent offenses to serious, violent offenses." He also said he would...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy