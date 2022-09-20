ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

All results now in: Top vote getters for Gadsden's Sept. 20 runoff election

By Paige O. Windsor, The Gadsden Times
 5 days ago

Gadsden voters on Tuesday returned to the polls to elect their first new mayor in 16 years and five City Council members representing districts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

The runoff election pitted Craig Ford against Heather Brothers New for the role previously held by Sherman Guyton, who didn't seek re-election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Full results are listed below:

MAYOR

With 19 of 19 reporting

  • WINNER: Craig Ford, with 3308, or 61.70% (includes 108 absentee votes)
  • Heather Brothers New: 2053, or 38.30% (includes 31 absentee votes)

CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 3

With 4 of 4 reporting

  • WINNER: Larry Avery: 282, or 53.71% (includes 1 absentee vote)
  • Denecia Ann Getaw: 243, or 46.29% (includes 2 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 4

With 4 of 4 reporting

  • WINNER: Kent Back (I): 723, or 53.52% (includes 40 absentee votes)
  • Carrie Machen: 628, or 46.48% (includes 23 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 5

With 2 of 2 reporting

  • WINNER: Jason Wilson (I): 382, or 63.25% (includes 5 absentee votes)
  • Billy Billingsley Sr.: 222, or 36.75% (includes 12 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 6

With 2 of 2 reporting

  • WINNER: Dixie Minatra: 263, or 56.08% (includes 6 absentee votes)
  • Renay Stokes Reeves: 206, or 43.92% (includes 3 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 7

With 3 of 3 reporting

  • WINNER: Chris Robinson: 800, or 64.57% (includes 10 absentee votes)
  • Ben Reed (I): 439, or 35.43% (includes 7 absentee votes)

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: All results now in: Top vote getters for Gadsden's Sept. 20 runoff election

speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
wbrc.com

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
Gadsden, AL
