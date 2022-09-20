Gadsden voters on Tuesday returned to the polls to elect their first new mayor in 16 years and five City Council members representing districts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

The runoff election pitted Craig Ford against Heather Brothers New for the role previously held by Sherman Guyton, who didn't seek re-election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Full results are listed below:

MAYOR

With 19 of 19 reporting

WINNER: Craig Ford, with 3308, or 61.70% (includes 108 absentee votes)

Heather Brothers New: 2053, or 38.30% (includes 31 absentee votes)

CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 3

With 4 of 4 reporting

WINNER: Larry Avery: 282, or 53.71% (includes 1 absentee vote)

Denecia Ann Getaw: 243, or 46.29% (includes 2 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 4

With 4 of 4 reporting

WINNER: Kent Back (I): 723, or 53.52% (includes 40 absentee votes)

Carrie Machen: 628, or 46.48% (includes 23 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 5

With 2 of 2 reporting

WINNER: Jason Wilson (I): 382, or 63.25% (includes 5 absentee votes)

Billy Billingsley Sr.: 222, or 36.75% (includes 12 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 6

With 2 of 2 reporting

WINNER: Dixie Minatra: 263, or 56.08% (includes 6 absentee votes)

Renay Stokes Reeves: 206, or 43.92% (includes 3 absentee votes)

DISTRICT 7

With 3 of 3 reporting

WINNER: Chris Robinson: 800, or 64.57% (includes 10 absentee votes)

Ben Reed (I): 439, or 35.43% (includes 7 absentee votes)

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: All results now in: Top vote getters for Gadsden's Sept. 20 runoff election