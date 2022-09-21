ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Oregon students moving in Thursday and Friday. Expect heavy traffic near campus

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Move-in day for the University of Oregon kicks off in Eugene on Thursday, bringing with it a wave of students, parents and traffic.

Roads surrounding the university including Franklin Boulevard, Agate Street, University Street, 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue will see increased activity Thursday and Friday, the two primary moving days. Last year, traffic on Franklin Avenue was backed up all the way to Interstate 5 Glenwood exit.

UO advises avoiding the streets surrounding the campus whenever possible, as traffic will be heavy throughout both days.

For people who need to get to campus, UO asks commuters to consider alternative modes of transportation to campus on move-in day. If driving is necessary, the university recommends parking west of University Street.

There will be no public parking on campus. The roads on campus will be closed to anyone without a permit provided by UO for move-in day.

Student expectations

Students moving in on Thursday and Friday have specified check-in times ranging throughout the day.

Each residence hall will have its own unloading zone. Student volunteers with "Unpack the Quack" will greet students and their families at these zones and help with unloading all personal items to be brought into the dormitories.

Students will not be able to park, so a driver must stay in the car. Students who arrive without any one else will have volunteers unload their vehicle for them.

After unloading, the driver must immediately park at Autzen Stadium. Shuttles will be going between Autzen and campus to allow students and their families to get everything situated in the dorms. The shuttles will be running until 6 p.m. each day.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

