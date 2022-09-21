ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii

By Kaile Hunt
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.

Because of an increase in reports, women in the United States have started looking into self-defense classes to make sure they have the tools needed to save them in any given emergency.

Jason Vigil with Island Jiu-Jitsu said he has seen an uptick in women interested in his self-defense classes. He even offers women specific self-defense classes for quick tips and tricks to keep one safe.

“I think it has a lot to do with the local current times and all of the different instances where women have been targeted and or pursued after,” said Vigil. “So we noticed a lot of girls reaching out.”

He said people reach out for different reasons and in different times of their lives. Some women reach out right before heading to college, while others sign their teen daughters up or just want the tools to keep themselves safe.

Their women’s only Jiu-Jitsu class has grown over time and is currently being offered every Friday. They also have a women’s street self-defense class once a month.

“In the street defense class, we go over attacks from the front, behind or side. Being put on the ground, how to deal with an attack from a bottom position as well,” said Vigil.

It’s important for women to increase their awareness of their surroundings. Know where they parked their car, know where their phone is located and if needed, think of an escape route they can take.

When women learn Jiu-Jitsu, Vigil said his clients gain confidence and feel like they have the tools needed to keep themselves safe if ever put in a defenseless position.

“The self-esteem and the awareness and when women find out what they can do with their own bodies, it becomes very mind opening and it creates that environment where they want to learn more and more,” said Vigil.

He said his wife, Tammy Chang, runs the women’s only self-defense course, and they are excited to share Jiu-Jitsu techniques with anyone interested. They offer a first-time free trial class for those still not sure if Jiu-Jitsu is for them.

For more information about Island Jiu-Jitsu or to sign up for their women Jiu-Jitsu or street self defense class, head to their website or follow them on Instagram.

HAWAII STATE
