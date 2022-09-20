Read full article on original website
Burnet County commissioner’s herd at center of livestock cruelty investigation, cattle seized
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
3 Pflugerville ISD students charged in fire at district facility
Three high school students face arson charges in connection with a fire that occurred earlier this month at PACE, according to the Pflugerville Independent School District.
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
Llano approves final properties in JLK Event Center trade
The city of Llano voted Monday, Sept. 19, to trade the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena to the county for Badu and Grenwelge parks, the Girl Scout Hut, about 3 acres of land off of Post Oak Road, and several lots surrounding the hospital parking lot. In exchange,...
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
TCSO makes arrest in connection with threats made against an area school
On Thursday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in connection to a threat against an area school Monday.
APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report
Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Judge dismisses attempt to discipline Texas AG Ken Paxton’s top aide for trying to overturn the 2020 election
A district judge has thrown out the State Bar of Texas’ professional misconduct case against Brent Webster, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aide, for his work on a case that challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election. Judge John Youngblood, a judge in Milam County who was...
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash
KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
