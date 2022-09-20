ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Burnet County, TX
Burnet County, TX
Marble Falls, TX
KWTX

Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
dailytrib.com

Llano approves final properties in JLK Event Center trade

The city of Llano voted Monday, Sept. 19, to trade the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena to the county for Badu and Grenwelge parks, the Girl Scout Hut, about 3 acres of land off of Post Oak Road, and several lots surrounding the hospital parking lot. In exchange,...
LLANO, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Austin Chronicle

APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report

Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash

KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
KEMPNER, TX

Community Policy