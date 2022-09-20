Read full article on original website
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire is now at 20% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 114,104 acres with 20% containment. Fire officials report that with moderated fire behavior, crews equipment, and helicopters were able to make progress on all divisions of the fire on Sunday. They say that firing operations were marginally successful,...
kpic
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
Plane crash site near Mount Jefferson found, 1 dead: United States Coast Guard
A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.
dairyherd.com
When the Cows Leave: Trusting the Next Life Chapter
When the vacuum pump shuts down for the last time and the semi-trailers back up to the dairy barn to load up the cows, there is a flood of emotions that escape the heart. Despite the nonstop, 24/7 commitment that dairy farming brings, dairying is more than an occupation, it is a livelihood.
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
kpic
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
newsfromthestates.com
State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review
For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
kpic
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
kpic
Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
kezi.com
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release
City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
kpic
Musical benefit exceeds donation goal for Ukrainian relief fundraiser
EUGENE, Ore. — Five figures for Ukraine, exceeding the donation goal. Several performing groups came together Saturday to help raise money for medical supplies. "Songs for Ukraine" was held at the Community of Christ Church with donations going directly to the Ukrainian Foundation, a Ukrainian-led non-profit funneling medical supplies and other humanitarian relief.
KATU.com
Candidates for Oregon's new Congressional District 6 join 'Your Voice, Your Vote'
This November, Oregon voters will elect a representative in the state's first new Congressional District in 40 years. District 6 includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties, parts of Marion County that include Salem and Woodburn, and suburban communities like Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood. Internal polling shows a very tight...
Lanning will look for further explanation on penalties
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's self-inflicted mistakes they made that proved to be costly against Washington State.
