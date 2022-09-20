ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Cedar Creek Fire is now at 20% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 114,104 acres with 20% containment. Fire officials report that with moderated fire behavior, crews equipment, and helicopters were able to make progress on all divisions of the fire on Sunday. They say that firing operations were marginally successful,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Eugene, OR
Cars
dairyherd.com

When the Cows Leave: Trusting the Next Life Chapter

When the vacuum pump shuts down for the last time and the semi-trailers back up to the dairy barn to load up the cows, there is a flood of emotions that escape the heart. Despite the nonstop, 24/7 commitment that dairy farming brings, dairying is more than an occupation, it is a livelihood.
SCIO, OR
kcfmradio.com

News – 9/21/22

September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
#Vehicles#Ash#Wildfire#Air Filter#Jerry Walt#Complete Auto Care
kezi.com

Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review

For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Cars
Thesiuslaw News

Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play

Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release

City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
LEBANON, OR
kpic

Musical benefit exceeds donation goal for Ukrainian relief fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. — Five figures for Ukraine, exceeding the donation goal. Several performing groups came together Saturday to help raise money for medical supplies. "Songs for Ukraine" was held at the Community of Christ Church with donations going directly to the Ukrainian Foundation, a Ukrainian-led non-profit funneling medical supplies and other humanitarian relief.
EUGENE, OR

