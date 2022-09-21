ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Op-ed: Matt Mahan’s performative allyship

By Special to San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

It’s time for San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan to put his money where his mouth is.

Supporting reproductive rights includes making decisions in your life that align with your values. Saying that you support a person’s right to choose while having founded and led a company to abstain from taking a stand on abortion is performative allyship.

You do not get to be ambiguous about misogyny. Taking away a woman’s bodily autonomy should not be a partisan issue. Imposing a belief system to remove our health choices is inhumane and exhibits a hatred of women.

There are times when businesses must step up for their community. After the Supreme Court decision , major corporations on both sides of the political spectrum supported their employees and made clear their support for reproductive rights, including Hewlett Packard, Mastercard, Starbucks, Comcast, Patagonia, J.P.Morgan, Lyft, PayPal, Apple, IBM, Adobe, Delloite and many others.

Matt Mahan has said in a public forum that abortion “is not an issue that the council will take up.”

This is odd because the council has taken up the issue in recent years , including in 2019 when Councilmembers Sylvia Arenas and Magdalena Carrasco authored a memo to provide city funding to fill the $250,000 gap for Planned Parenthood. Then, former President Donald Trump demanded all Title X grantees comply with a “gag rule” making it illegal for health care providers to tell patients how or where to access abortion services, thus removing funding from our local clinics.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte currently serves over 30,000 women in San Jose and the surrounding areas, most of whom are low-income women of color.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez was able to move swiftly to provide funding from the county to ensure those patients did not lose coverage.

Cindy has a longstanding history of supporting reproductive rights. She has served on regional and state Planned Parenthood boards. She has been a champion for reproductive rights, including securing $3 million for Planned Parenthood health centers and lab expansion. She voted in favor of the county supporting Prop. 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment, which seeks to protect reproductive freedom by explicitly adding the right to an abortion to the California Constitution. She declared the county a defender of reproductive freedom and has always put her support of women at the forefront of her policymaking.

We need a mayor who stands by their values, not one who sits on the fence.

Frances Herbert is executive vice president of Democratic Activists for Women Now. Dianna Zamora-Marroquin is director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte.

The post Op-ed: Matt Mahan’s performative allyship appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor focuses on successes during final speech

In his last formal address to San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo reflected on the city’s wins under his leadership over the past eight years. It was the first time the mayor delivered his annual State of the City speech in person since 2018. More than 600 people attended the event at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose on Thursday.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City

Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes

The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break

Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation to her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March 4 advocating that Related Companies, which is developing a massive $8 billion... The post Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth

San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Zimmerman: San Jose needs to stand up for its climate goals

Almost two years ago, the San Jose City Council passed landmark legislation banning the use of natural gas in new residences, becoming the largest city in the nation to do so. Shortly after, councilmembers considered additional legislation banning natural gas in commercial properties. In the eleventh hour, at the behest of Bloom Energy, an exemption... The post Zimmerman: San Jose needs to stand up for its climate goals appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
Person
Donald Trump
San José Spotlight

New bill may aid San Jose’s substitute teacher shortage

The temporary elimination of a cumbersome state test for substitute teachers could help ease the classroom scramble of teachers. With the signing of Senate Bill 1397, basic skill requirements have been waived for new substitute teachers with bachelor’s degrees looking to obtain a 30-day emergency teaching permit. Substitute teachers can now prove their competency through college credits, rather than taking the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST). The test requires an individual to pass reading, writing and high school-level math. The bill, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through July 1, 2024, opens the door to hire more substitute teachers, school officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara’s Electrification Rules Now In Effect

Santa Clara’s Reach Codes are now in effect across the city. The City’s new building and transportation requirements surpass California regulations, further accelerating climate action strategies to achieve carbon emissions reductions. The new requirements restrict the use of natural gas and mandate that all new buildings run off electricity as their primary energy source, including electric cooking and space and water heating, with some exceptions. They also require that all new buildings include electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County residents will pay less for meds

Santa Clara County is expanding resident access to life-saving prescription drugs—and helping cover the cost. County officials rallied in front of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Pharmacy in Mountain View Wednesday to encourage local city officials, school board members and hospital representatives to spread the word about the program. Santa Clara County launched the effort, called MedAssist, in March with a budget of $1 million. The monthly grant program has been helping residents pay for asthma inhalers, insulin or epinephrine auto-injectors (EPI pens). It will now include all other types of diabetes medication.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allyship#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Hewlett Packard#Mastercard#Ibm
San José Spotlight

San Jose limits use of license plate data

San Jose is tightening rules around how police officers can use license plate data, hoping to build more trust with residents as the city prepares to expand its use of automated cameras. The updated rules are a key part of the city’s digital privacy program to help ensure its mass surveillance and information gathering systems don’t... The post San Jose limits use of license plate data appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sidesteps lawsuit from homeless resident

A judge this week ordered the last man living in a massive San Jose homeless camp to move out—with the city’s help. Rudy Ortega is the sole holdout camping near Columbus Park. He filed a temporary restraining order against San Jose and housing provider HomeFirst to prevent being swept and to protect his property from being destroyed. His location needs... The post San Jose sidesteps lawsuit from homeless resident appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘It’s just horrendous’: Thousands of San Jose seniors face homelessness

After a year of bouncing around different homeless shelters, Ellen Rollins is getting ready to move out of interim housing and into a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose. But the move has her anxious and uncertain about managing her future. Her prospective apartment is market rate and will be covered for 10 months by Santa Clara... The post ‘It’s just horrendous’: Thousands of San Jose seniors face homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sheriff corruption trial begins

The trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who faces several charges of misconduct and perjury, began on Wednesday as the beleaguered sheriff made her way into the courtroom. In what will be the first public testimony regarding the charges, a civil grand jury charged Smith with five counts. She is accused of awarding concealed carry licenses... The post Santa Clara County sheriff corruption trial begins appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Petition against music instructor gains 200+ signatures

More than 200 people have signed a petition to remove violinist and UC Berkeley private music instructor Dan Flanagan for a public 2012 Facebook post he made about Canadian violinist Lara St. John. According to the petition, which was put up on the Change.org website two weeks ago by campus...
BERKELEY, CA
PLANetizen

A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate

A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
REAL ESTATE
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy