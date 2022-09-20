Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt Reunion?
Back to the old one? Finding the right character is one of the most important things that a wrestler can do. Having the wrong presentation can doom a wrestler’s potential from the get go, but sometimes there are changes made after someone has been around for awhile. That means an adjustment might need to be made, and now the seeds for such a change could have been planted.
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:. * NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee. * Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs....
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
Christopher Daniels Comments On Getting Close To The End of His In-Ring Career, Lists Everywhere He’s Worked
In posts on Twitter following his appearances for AJPW, Christopher Daniels took the time to reflect on his in-ring career being over soon. He also listed everywhere he’s worked and it includes everywhere from TNA and ROH to WCW and the WWF. He wrote: “I’m pretty sure I’m the...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
WWE SVP James Kimball Explains The NXT Two-Year ‘Up or Out’ Rule
In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), WWE SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball explained the two-year ‘Up or Out’ rule in NXT. He said: “Literally, six-month intervals. Two-year mark, you’re up or out. Obviously, there is a constant evaluation at the Performance Center. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time, constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time…these all kind of flow around the same entry points. We’ll do a tryout and then a set of releases and churn out. Right now, our goal is to add volume, quality, and depth to developmental. Coming into this week, we have 110 talents in developmental. Our goal by the end of the year is 130. Sweet spot for us, long-term, is about 150. During COVID that number got below 100. We’re replenishing it, but we’re replenishing it with what we believe to be real premium, quality talent. To do that and to do it consistently, you have to make sure there are no bottlenecks. That boils down to archetypes too. Right now, in this tryout, there are 3 to 4 females who are 5’3” to 5’5”, 130 to 140 pounds, generally the same type of look. Eventually, it’s the same type of character. We have a few of those same archetypes and frames in developmental. We need to now be discipline. You have so many slots for this profile and that make-up. We come into the week thinking, while there may be some gaps, we need height on the female side. Here is a full system in place from a churn and a schedule against where evaluations take place and at that two-year mark, if you’ve not made it on NXT TV on a regular basis, this is not for you and it’s not for us.“
Updated Card For Tomorrow’s Impact Victory Road
Impact Victory Road takes place on Friday, and an updated card is available after tonight’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on Impact! Plus:. * Barbed Wire Massacre: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin. * Pick Your Poison: Jordynne...
MJF Reveals Why WWE Once Painted Him as Finn Balor's Demon
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has cemented himself as one of the top stars in the professional wrestling world, but just like many of today's biggest grapplers, he began his journey in the shadows of the big shows. Before she was D.M.D., Britt Baker was getting squashed by Nia Jax on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Before he was a TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky appeared in Daniel Bryan and Kane's anger management session as "Harold." Before he was the Salt of the Earth, MJF was a bodyguard escorting Samoa Joe to the ring ahead of an NXT Title defense.
Anthony Henry on How Long After WWE Release He Was Contacted By AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about how long after his release from WWE he was contacted about working for AEW. He was let go from WWE in August of last year. Here are highlights:. On when AEW contacted him: “As soon as the release happened, I...
