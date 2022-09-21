Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO