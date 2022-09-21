ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

SEC Football: Best and worst performances for each SEC team

There has been enough football this season, we can begin measuring the Alabama Crimson Tide against the performances of other SEC football teams. After week three, every SEC team, except one, has played three games. Vanderbilt, having played in week zero, has played four games. Almost half the conference, Arkansas,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tipoff times, TV coverage set for Auburn's SEC basketball games

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators. Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn assistant coach Todd...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
ESPN

No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener

Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy