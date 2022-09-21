Read full article on original website
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
There has been enough football this season, we can begin measuring the Alabama Crimson Tide against the performances of other SEC football teams. After week three, every SEC team, except one, has played three games. Vanderbilt, having played in week zero, has played four games. Almost half the conference, Arkansas,...
This is an opinion piece. It’s hard to believe, but we’re already at the mid-point of the 2022 high school football regular season. That means it is time for my annual mid-season report. Here’s what you need to know if you’ve been out of touch since August....
AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators. Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn assistant coach Todd...
Vanderbilt (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Alabama by 40 1/2 . Series record: Alabama leads 62-18-4. The Commodores, who have already topped the win total from Clark Lea's first season, are trying to snap a 22-game losing streak to Alabama and a 21-game skid against league opponents. The Crimson Tide want to emerge unscathed and healthy heading into a brutal stretch of games with No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee.
Don’t expect St. Michael’s Philip Rivers or McGill-Toolen’s Norman Joseph to downplay Friday night’s first football meeting between the two Gulf Coast Catholic high schools. “I think it’s huge,” Joseph said. Rivers even went a little further. MORE HS FOOTBALL. “Going into this week...
The Buffalo Bills will be without at least three key defensive contributors in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS).
