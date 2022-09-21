ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
daytonlocal.com

Festivals in Dayton

Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
ocj.com

190 years of family farming in Shelby County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 22-25

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25. Thursday, Sept. 22 Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years

TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
TROY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilbur Wright
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent

If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force Systems Command#Aircraft#The Air Force#Wright Brothers#The U S Signal Corps#The Fairfield Air Depot#Wpafb Area A 1923#The Xnbl 1 Barling Bomber#The U S Army
WHIO Dayton

Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WDTN

Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy