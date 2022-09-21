Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Festivals in Dayton
Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 22-25
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event to kick off the first official weekend of fall? Check out a list of everything happening this weekend, Sept. 22-25. Thursday, Sept. 22 Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Discover downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. […]
Ukrainian family comes to Dayton all thanks to local detective
“My fiance says I didn’t go there to train him, I went there to meet him,” said Det. Roberts.
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
What To Expect When You Stay Overnight In A Floating Tent
If you are staying overnight in a floating tent, these tips are for you!. While sleeping in an inflatable tent on a river may frighten some, many embrace the adventure. The floating tents in Troy, Ohio, have been on my Ohio bucket list for years, and I got to check them off this past summer.
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
2 mail carriers robbed minutes apart in Dayton, Trotwood; Postal Service joins police investigation
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10 p.m.: Police in Dayton and Trotwood as well as U.S. Postal Inspection Service inspectors are looking for one or two suspects in the armed robberies of two mail carriers Thursday. Neither mail carrier was injured. But both, in separate calls to 9-1-1, said...
