Read full article on original website
Related
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 3
Are Tennessee and Arkansas the real deal? Saturday tests will tell
247Sports
Tipoff times, TV coverage set for Auburn's SEC basketball games
AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators. Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn assistant coach Todd...
SEC releases Auburn basketball 2022-23 TV schedule
Tipoff times and TV channels have been announced for Auburn basketball's 2022-23 schedule.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0