Tipoff times, TV coverage set for Auburn's SEC basketball games

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators. Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn assistant coach Todd...
