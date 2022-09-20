Read full article on original website
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
Stewart picked as next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power
Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
It was a day to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month on Saturday at Elks Park and RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan captured the city’s celebration in the smile of Yanet Salgado (right), who came with her daughter Denisse Olea (background) and two sons. There were a number of things to celebrate...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.
Picturing Evanston
Howard Street, where Evanston and Chicago meet, marked by a nicely designed sign. The next couple of Picturing Evanston posts will visit the stretch of Howard Street between Ridge Avenue and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been...
At This Time
Julia Ferguson leads her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual Bike the Ridge. “It’s a tradition,” she said. They’ve done it for eight years. That’s 9-year-old London on the right and dad Doug Lytle in back. Kids Brooklyn, 4, and Lennox, 2, are aboard the trailer. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church Street and Howard Street until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
JRC’s Erev Rosh Hashanah Shofar Walk 5 p.m. Sunday becomes an annual tradition
Submitted by the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation. The members of JRC – Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, located at 303 Dodge Ave., have a steadfast ability to face adversity with optimism and ingenuity. Last year, the congregation called for a reimagined experience of the Jewish High Holidays where congregants could safely hear...
Ron Whitmore: The Skin I’m In, Part 1
In the first and second episodes of our second season, we talk with our very own co-host Ron Whitmore. Ron’s career in education started in Evanston and took him to Chicago, where he was the officer of early childhood education and a school principal for many years. Ron delves into a range of topics including family, home, loyalty, racism, education, opportunities, and living in Evanston as a father, teacher and unapologetic Black man. We are proud and honored to share part of Ron’s story with you.
ETHS girls field hockey team buries Homewood-Flossmoor
Most field hockey teams would settle for scoring nine goals in a full week of games. But this isn’t your mother’s field hockey team. Evanston exploded for a single game school record nine goals Saturday, Sept. 24, and buried visiting Homewood-Flossmoor 9-0 at Lazier Field. Freshman Sascha Hammond and juniors Gigi Hogan, Makayla Clark and Maddie Nimrod each scored two goals apiece and freshman Sienna Seyferth also scored in the rout.
