Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Llano approves final properties in JLK Event Center trade
The city of Llano voted Monday, Sept. 19, to trade the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena to the county for Badu and Grenwelge parks, the Girl Scout Hut, about 3 acres of land off of Post Oak Road, and several lots surrounding the hospital parking lot. In exchange,...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Eater
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
highlandernews.com
Commissioner’s livestock seizure civil case moved
Visiting Justice of the Peace Treg Hudson from Mason County recently approved a change of venue to hear several complaints of alleged cruel treatment of animals against Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall. Hudson arrived in Burnet after Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Lisa Whitehead signed a warrant...
AISD looks to fill teaching positions with added incentives
At the end of August, Austin ISD needed to fill about 200 teacher openings, but the latest numbers showed there were more than 300 openings.
roundtherocktx.com
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
Austin Chronicle
APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report
Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
CBS Austin
Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage
Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
kut.org
Austin ISD is considering turning two properties into teacher and staff housing
Austin ISD is considering turning two of its properties into housing that teachers and other staff could afford as rising housing costs make it harder to retain and recruit employees. District officials have been holding public meetings on proposals for the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility in East Austin, the former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnet County commissioner’s herd at center of livestock cruelty investigation, cattle seized
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
Houston Chronicle
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million
The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 0