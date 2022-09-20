ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.
MADISON, WI
Luncheon at Monona Terrace raises money for UW Carbone Cancer Center

MADISON, WI
Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, WI
Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
WISCONSIN STATE
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need

MADISON, WI
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

DANE COUNTY, WI
Construction of a new Culver's is underway in Oregon

OREGON, WI
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Home & Garden
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD

MADISON, WI
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
MADISON, WI
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

DANE COUNTY, WI
Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational Culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
OREGON, WI
New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family

OREGON, WI

