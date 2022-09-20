Read full article on original website
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
2minutemedicine.com
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
docwirenews.com
Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Plus Glucocorticoids in ITP Treatment
Researchers evaluated the clinical efficacy of adding recombinant human thrombopoietin (rhTPO) to glucocorticoids in the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). According to their study published in Hematology, rhTPO combined with glucocorticoids was able to regulate T lymphocytes, rapidly increase platelet (PLT) levels, and spare coagulation in this population.
KXLY
MRI Techniques Compared for Assessing Hydrops in Meniere Disease
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with Meniere disease (MD), three-dimensional real inversion recovery (3D-real IR) has better image quality than the three-dimensional fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (3D-FLAIR) and may be better for detecting endolymphatic hydrops (EHs), according to a study published in the upcoming November/December issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
KXLY
HIV + Hep C Coinfection Not Tied to Increased Type 1 MI Risk
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For people with HIV (PWH), hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfection is not associated with an increased risk for type 1 myocardial infarction (T1MI), but the risk with increasing age is magnified for those with versus without HCV, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
KXLY
Active Surveillance Feasible for Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Active surveillance may be a viable strategy for most diagnosed thyroid cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Oncology. Allen S. Ho, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues followed 222 patients with ≤20-mm Bethesda...
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
MedPage Today
Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia
NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
KXLY
Paternal Childhood Smoke Exposure Tied to Asthma Risk in Offspring
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fathers’ passive smoke exposure through childhood may be associated with nonallergic asthma risk in offspring, according to a research letter published online Sept. 14 in the European Respiratory Journal. Jiacheng Liu, from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues examined...
KXLY
Telehealth May Increase Use of Specialty Care for Serious Mental Illness
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Greater county-level use of telemental health visits is associated with modest increases in contact with outpatient specialty mental health care professionals and a greater likelihood of follow-up after hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental illness, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open.
KXLY
Performance of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests With Nasal Self-Sampling Examined
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — During the period of omicron emergence, the performance of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with nasal self-sampling declined, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ. Ewoud Schuit, Ph.D., from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a diagnostic...
Medical News Today
Exercise hormone may hold the key to finding potential Parkinson's cure
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide. Symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and cognitive impairment, gradually worsen over time. Some medications can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, but there is currently no cure. New research has...
KXLY
US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says
U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.
KXLY
AACR Issues 12th Annual Cancer Progress Report
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Considerable progress has been made to improve, extend, and save lives of patients with cancer in the last year, according to the 12th annual Cancer Progress Report released by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Researchers from the AACR present recent...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
