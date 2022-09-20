Read full article on original website
Laramie County Library System to Host Best-selling Author, C.J. Box, for Treasure State Reading and Signing
On Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library will welcome #1 New York Times best-selling author and Wyoming native, C.J. Box back to the library to present his latest novel, Treasure State. Box will read an excerpt from the novel and answer questions from the audience before signing books. Copies of Treasure State will be available to purchase before and during the event, courtesy of Barnes & Noble.
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
capcity.news
Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!
Tres Amigos Coming Soon sign stands on the corner of Dell Range and Prairie -Optopolis. That's right! The Mexican restaurant that opened near the Lincolnway/I-25 interchange is now opening a second location in the capitol city!
oilcity.news
Water demands too great for Cheyenne to welcome $1.1B meat packing plant, mayor says
CASPER, Wyo. — While Cheyenne was considered for the home of a new $1.1 billion meat packing plant, the city lacks the infrastructure needed to meet the plant’s demands for water, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. Collins said...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday
Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
cowboystatedaily.com
Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]
It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on alleged hit and run that occurred on Yellowstone Road
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information on an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on Yellowstone Road. The department provided video on social media of the incident, in which a suspect’s truck — listed in...
UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe
Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
