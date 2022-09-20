Read full article on original website
Related
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
KXAN
UTOPiAfest Lights Up Burnet, Texas
UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew. UTOPiAfest...
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million
The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
LOOK: Baby Deer Twisted in Fence Rescued by Firefighters
Early Wednesday morning, firefighters in Leander, Texas, received an unexpected call. The emergency involved neither fire nor a severe car accident – it was, however, a life-threatening situation. Residents of the Travisso community had awoken to find a baby deer trapped in their fence. Somehow, the fawn had wedged...
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: James Avery jewelry store setting up at Marble Falls H-E-B
A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is coming soon to the Marble Falls H-E-B. Although a sign for the business is already up inside the store, an official announcement will not happen until the week of Sept. 26, an H-E-B spokesperson told DailyTrib.com. The shop will be next to Direct...
drippingspringsnews.com
Drippin' Inn officially opens on Mercer Street
Drippin’ Inn celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The celebration took place onsite on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Open to the public, the event also featured refreshments, beer and wine, setting the inn's reputation for hospitality early on.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
Comments / 0