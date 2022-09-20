ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
KXAN

UTOPiAfest Lights Up Burnet, Texas

UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew. UTOPiAfest...
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
universitystar.com

Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film

There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
luxury-houses.net

A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million

The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Baby Deer Twisted in Fence Rescued by Firefighters

Early Wednesday morning, firefighters in Leander, Texas, received an unexpected call. The emergency involved neither fire nor a severe car accident – it was, however, a life-threatening situation. Residents of the Travisso community had awoken to find a baby deer trapped in their fence. Somehow, the fawn had wedged...
fox7austin.com

1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
drippingspringsnews.com

Drippin' Inn officially opens on Mercer Street

Drippin’ Inn celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The celebration took place onsite on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Open to the public, the event also featured refreshments, beer and wine, setting the inn's reputation for hospitality early on.
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact

Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
fox7austin.com

Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
