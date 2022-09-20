Llano County SO investigating pedestrian reportedly struck and killed after leaving bar

Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men arrested, suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Cedar Park
Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning, suspected of stealing catalytic converters.
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Fort Hood soldier shot woman to death in domestic dispute, police say in update
An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been charged with murder after he shot a 34-year-old woman to death in a domestic dispute.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Baby Deer Twisted in Fence Rescued by Firefighters
Early Wednesday morning, firefighters in Leander, Texas, received an unexpected call. The emergency involved neither fire nor a severe car accident – it was, however, a life-threatening situation. Residents of the Travisso community had awoken to find a baby deer trapped in their fence. Somehow, the fawn had wedged...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
CBS Austin
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Police search for identity of alleged suspect in Aug. Walmart theft
An unidentified man allegedly stole a barbeque from a Walmart in Copperas Cove, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waco police attempting to identify suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Following several catalytic converter thefts in Central Texas, Cedar Park police said they arrested two suspected catalytic converter thieves on Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Interstate 14 construction to cause closures
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – This Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 from the westbound off-ramp to FM-1670 (Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road) to west of Simmons Road. TxDOT says that in addition, the westbound on-ramp at Loop 121...
highlandernews.com
Commissioner’s livestock seizure civil case moved
Visiting Justice of the Peace Treg Hudson from Mason County recently approved a change of venue to hear several complaints of alleged cruel treatment of animals against Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall. Hudson arrived in Burnet after Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Lisa Whitehead signed a warrant...
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game
A Texas community is relieved after the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip regarding a potentially catastrophic deadly shooting at a high school football game. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how two 18-year-old suspects are now facing state and possible felony charges. Sept. 22, 2022.
Comments / 2