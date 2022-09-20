Read full article on original website
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
drippingspringsnews.com
Drippin' Inn officially opens on Mercer Street
Drippin’ Inn celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The celebration took place onsite on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Open to the public, the event also featured refreshments, beer and wine, setting the inn's reputation for hospitality early on.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Westlake restaurant Texas Honey Ham Co. serves fresh sandwiches and breakfast daily
The ham sandwich features the restaurant’s namesake item. (Courtesy Julia Stewart) After working in the restaurant industry for over 20 years, owners Trent Hunt and Kelly Weiss decided to be their own bosses and opened Texas Honey Ham Co. in 2004 in Austin. With a slogan of, “feed the...
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: James Avery jewelry store setting up at Marble Falls H-E-B
A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is coming soon to the Marble Falls H-E-B. Although a sign for the business is already up inside the store, an official announcement will not happen until the week of Sept. 26, an H-E-B spokesperson told DailyTrib.com. The shop will be next to Direct...
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this week
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening a new location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. Burlington will open a new store location this week on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets at 3939 I-35.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
dailytrib.com
Llano approves final properties in JLK Event Center trade
The city of Llano voted Monday, Sept. 19, to trade the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena to the county for Badu and Grenwelge parks, the Girl Scout Hut, about 3 acres of land off of Post Oak Road, and several lots surrounding the hospital parking lot. In exchange,...
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
