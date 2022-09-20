Read full article on original website
Russomanno’s hat trick leads Cranford past Summit - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored three goals as Cranford rolled in the second half to a 4-0 victory over Summit in Cranford. Russomanno now has 10 goals on the season. Summit (2-4-1) stayed within range over the first 40 minutes but Cranford (4-2-1) scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
No. 6 Ramapo over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey led with two goals while Kate Langfelder, Grace Galluci, Grace Saxton and Kendall Schmidt scored for Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com's Top 20, in a 6-1 victory at home over Demarest. Ramapo improves to 4-0 while Demarest is now 1-4.
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died
Watchung Hills steals momentum in final seconds of 1st half, never lets go to win big
Watchung Hills seemed to be headed down the same path of frustration it had traveled the previous two weeks when a Bridgewater-Raritan team struggling to find its offensive identity grabbed a seven-point lead late in the first half. But then Dylan Kelly made a big pass with his right arm
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald's parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
