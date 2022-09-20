ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Westlake claims 35-20 win over Lake Travis in Battle of the Lakes

Westlake has a 43-game winning streak and is trying for a third consecutive perfect season and fourth consecutive state championship. Lake Travis lost its first two games of the season and has been without starting quarterback Bo Edmundson all season since he aggravated a back injury in a preseason scrimmage.
AUSTIN, TX
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update

Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Marble Falls, TX
Football
City
Marble Falls, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
FanSided

4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV

A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
B93

Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam

I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#American Football#Marble Falls Eli Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'

AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap

There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Central and South Texas these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?

Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy