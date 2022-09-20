Read full article on original website
Related
Westlake claims 35-20 win over Lake Travis in Battle of the Lakes
Westlake has a 43-game winning streak and is trying for a third consecutive perfect season and fourth consecutive state championship. Lake Travis lost its first two games of the season and has been without starting quarterback Bo Edmundson all season since he aggravated a back injury in a preseason scrimmage.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV
A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Austin. The officials reported that four vehicles were involved in a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Drive at [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some good news: Home prices are dropping in Austin
Even with another interest rate hike pushing up mortgage rates, one realty company said the scales are tipping in favor of homebuyers.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: James Avery jewelry store setting up at Marble Falls H-E-B
A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is coming soon to the Marble Falls H-E-B. Although a sign for the business is already up inside the store, an official announcement will not happen until the week of Sept. 26, an H-E-B spokesperson told DailyTrib.com. The shop will be next to Direct...
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
tpr.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Central and South Texas these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a...
UT Austin enrollment hits new record high as university sees largest-ever freshman class
The number of students enrolled at the University of Texas has hit a new all-time high, according to preliminary data.
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Comments / 0