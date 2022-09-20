Read full article on original website
Related
FDA warns of cybersecurity risk linked to select diabetes pumps
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned that certain types of insulin pump systems manufactured by Medtronic are vulnerable to cyberattacks, meaning hackers could tamper with device access and insulin delivery. The agency issued a cybersecurity risk alert for the Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series insulin...
aarp.org
Philips Recalls 17 Million Sleep Apnea Masks
A recall was issued on 17 million sleep apnea masks manufactured by Philips that contain magnetic clips. Those clips have reportedly interfered with medical metallic implants or objects in the body such as pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators and neurostimulators. The recalled CPAP and BiPAP (also known as Bilevel PAP) therapy clips...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
U.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's (FENC.O) intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator's website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Aprepitant Injectable Emulsion to Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
Approval has been granted to aprepitant injectable emulsion by the FDA for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adult patients. The FDA has approved aprepitant (Aponvie) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adult patients, according to Heron Therapeutics, Inc.1. The basis of...
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neurologylive.com
Philips Respironics Recalls Masks for BPAP and CPAP Machines After Safety Concerns
In a recently submitted medical device report, Philips reported 14 serious injuries and 0 deaths related to the use of the recalled masks. According to an announcement from the FDA, Philips Respironics has recalled several of its masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines because of a serious safety concern. Specifically, the recalled masks are for patients weighing more than 66 lbs, except for the Wisp Youth Nasal Mask and Therapy Mask 3100 NC/SP, which are for patients 7 years and older weighing more than 40 lbs.1,2.
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
KXLY
Active Surveillance Feasible for Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Active surveillance may be a viable strategy for most diagnosed thyroid cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Oncology. Allen S. Ho, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues followed 222 patients with ≤20-mm Bethesda...
KXLY
Liver Cancer Risk May Rise for 2nd-, 3rd-Generation U.S. Mexicans
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) appears to be increased for successive generations of U.S. Mexicans, according to a study presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held from Sept. 16 to 19 in Philadelphia.
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
KXLY
Vitamin D Supplementation May Reduce Symptoms of Depression
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Vitamin D supplementation may help reduce symptoms of depression, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online July 11 in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. Tuomas Mikola, from the Institute of Clinical Medicine at the University of Eastern Finland...
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
massdevice.com
Study backs automated insulin delivery system from Diabeloop
Diabeloop today announced 12-month data supporting its hybrid closed-loop DBLG1 automated insulin delivery system. Paris-based Diabeloop evaluated DBLG1 in a large, multi-country patient cohort. Results demonstrated constant improvement in time in range and time in hypoglycemia remaining significantly low.
KXLY
Performance of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests With Nasal Self-Sampling Examined
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — During the period of omicron emergence, the performance of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with nasal self-sampling declined, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in The BMJ. Ewoud Schuit, Ph.D., from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a diagnostic...
KXLY
MRI Techniques Compared for Assessing Hydrops in Meniere Disease
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with Meniere disease (MD), three-dimensional real inversion recovery (3D-real IR) has better image quality than the three-dimensional fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (3D-FLAIR) and may be better for detecting endolymphatic hydrops (EHs), according to a study published in the upcoming November/December issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
Comments / 0