Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
kalb.com
Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’ve ever been to places in downtown Alexandria, like Tamp and Grind or the Tasting Room, you’ve probably noticed some unique ceramic mugs. Those mugs were created by a Central Louisiana native whose talents and creations are making their way around the United States.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Fall Event
Leesville, La - The city of Leesville is proud to announce their family fall event including, Witch way to Main Street, the armadillo motorcycle rally, The Louisiana Championship Derby Race, a car and bike show, and a poker run. The festivities kick off on October 29th at 8:00 am where...
kalb.com
Avoyelles unveils new logo, 1st rebranding after 30 years
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A new branding campaign aims to show just how unique Avoyelles Parish is to our state. Officials say it was a long, tedious and interesting process but after 30 years, residents in Avoyelles Parish have a new logo to represent and promote the parish. Avoyelles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klax-tv.com
Alex Winter Fete Improves Quality of Life for Central Louisiana
The City of Alexandria and the Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted a press conference to announce plans for the 2022 AlexWinter Fete. The award-winning festival is back for its 8th year. Mayor of Alexandria Jeff Hall says, “It brings value from a community standpoint because it gives people...
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria Traffic Advisory for Curtis-Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – There is a cement mixer that has overturned in the southbound lane on MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection by the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge by Lake Buhlow coming from Pineville. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
ASH vs East Ascension
Alexandria expects higher utility bills for most if not all utility customers this month. Pineville Police Lt. Corey Clark - Golden Shield Winner. Meet our first winner of our Golden Shield Award: Lt. Corey Clark with the Pineville Police Department. Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
kalb.com
National Recovery Month: Highlighting the Rapides Drug Court
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - September is National Recovery Month, which aims to recognize those battling addiction, those who have overcome it and those aiding in recovery. One recovery program in Alexandria, the Rapides Drug Court, has been in operation since 1997. It is a court-ordered program that is given as an option for people convicted of felony charges, instead of time in prison. Only certain offenders meet the criteria to be entered into the two-year program. Everyone in the program must submit to drug tests, attend group and one-on-one therapy sessions and do routine check-ins among other recovery methods.
kalb.com
Alexandria mayor warns most customers will receive higher utility bills
Pineville Police Lt. Corey Clark - Golden Shield Winner. Meet our first winner of our Golden Shield Award: Lt. Corey Clark with the Pineville Police Department. Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchitoches Times
NSU names new Cenla campus manager
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has named Amber Baysden its new Cenla Campus manager. Baysden will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla Community. “Our campus is fortunate to have Ms. Baysden joining...
Residents of Opelousas have been experiencing brown water issues
Opelousas residents are reaching out to the city for answers about dirty water flowing through their faucets.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
kalb.com
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
kalb.com
One found guilty in assault of Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The week of Aug. 22, Douglas Paul James, 32, one of the men accused in the assault of an American Press newspaper delivery man, was found guilty of second-degree battery by a jury. Earlier this year, Douglas and his brother, Dillon Matthew James, 24, were...
kalb.com
Marksville woman dies in house fire that started from unattended barbeque grill
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a Marksville woman died in a house fire last week that started from an unattended barbeque grill. The Marksville Fire Department responded to a house fire around 12:30 p.m. on September 21 in the 400 block of...
kalb.com
Alex WinterFete 2022
Town of Ball to repay FEMA over $163K for fraudulent claims from Hurricanes Rita, Gustav. Douglas James is set to be sentenced on Oct. 5 on second-degree battery charges for the assault of Woodie Blanks, Jr., a newspaper deliveryman on Catfish Hut Road in December 2021. Social Security Fairness Act.
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
Comments / 2