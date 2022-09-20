ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

KWTX

Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
KILLEEN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
wimberleyview.com

DWI charges dropped against Commissioner

Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4, has had an outstanding DWI charge dropped from a traffic incident last year as part of a plea deal. Court records state that Smith crashed into a vehicle near the 2200 block of Lake Austin Blvd. on April 28, 2021, at approximately 3:31 a.m. An officer observed that Smith had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” according to the arrest affidavit, and the commissioner was charged with driving while intoxicated. That charge was dropped at a hearing in Travis County on Sept. 16, according to court documents.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man indicted on capital murder charge could spend 5 years in prison for killing Round Rock father

AUSTIN, Texas - A man indicted on a capital murder charge could spend five years in prison. The charge will likely be dropped to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Anthony Davis is one of two men charged with killing Christopher Branham, 26, on June 24, 2020. The Round Rock father of two was beaten unconscious and robbed in a recorded mob-style attack at the La Quinta Hotel on Parker Drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX
highlandernews.com

Motorcycle death suspect sentenced to 28 years in prison

Atwo-day trial ended in a guilty verdict and 28-year sentence on a felony murder charge for a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Kingsland resulting in the death of his passenger after a crash. Llano County jury selection, case presentation, guilt or innocence phase and the sentence...
KINGSLAND, TX
KCEN

Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report

Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
KILLEEN, TX

