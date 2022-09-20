Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4, has had an outstanding DWI charge dropped from a traffic incident last year as part of a plea deal. Court records state that Smith crashed into a vehicle near the 2200 block of Lake Austin Blvd. on April 28, 2021, at approximately 3:31 a.m. An officer observed that Smith had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” according to the arrest affidavit, and the commissioner was charged with driving while intoxicated. That charge was dropped at a hearing in Travis County on Sept. 16, according to court documents.

