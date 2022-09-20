ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
CONCORD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
wnypapers.com

NORLIC to host homebuyer education series

The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. (NORLIC), often referred to as the “Land Bank,” will host a two-part homebuyer education series, with the first session scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, in Niagara Falls. This free series is being done in partnership with Belmont Housing. Niagara County Legislator...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Groundbreaking for $21 million renovation project at Kleinhans Music Hall

Project will upgrade & refurbish world-renowned cultural institution. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced construction is underway on a $21 million renovation project at Kleinhans Music Hall, a world-class arts and culture destination located in Buffalo. The project will upgrade and refurbish the National Historic Landmark and prevent further deterioration. Hochul recently announced $8 million in fiscal year 2023 budget funding for the project, in addition to up to $1 million in grants from Empire State Development.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Sanborn American Legion Post No. 969 to discuss future

The question of the continuation of Sanborn American Legion Post 969 will be addressed at a post meeting to be held on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the SAHS Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn. Cmdr. Richard Baker indicated that our post members are all getting...
SANBORN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Seneca Gaming Corp. plans 'Every Child Matters' walk to honor of victims, survivors of Indigenous residential schools

Community invited to participate Sept. 30 in Niagara Falls. Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold its second annual “Every Child Matters” walk in downtown Niagara Falls next Friday, Sept. 30, joining communities across the U.S. and Canada in “a growing effort to bring understanding, awareness and healing to the abuse faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools that operated across both countries.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY

