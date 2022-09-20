Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Niagara County clerk reminds veterans there is no cost to file their DD214 discharge papers
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski reminds veterans it is important they file their DD214 discharge papers with his office. He stressed there is no cost to filing these forms, nor for requesting a certified copy should the need arise. A press release said, “These forms are important for veterans...
Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord
CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
wnypapers.com
NORLIC to host homebuyer education series
The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. (NORLIC), often referred to as the “Land Bank,” will host a two-part homebuyer education series, with the first session scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, in Niagara Falls. This free series is being done in partnership with Belmont Housing. Niagara County Legislator...
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Douglas Jemal plans $35M development for Ridge Road in Lackawanna
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has his sights on Lackawanna where he is building a new $35 million mixed-use space. It is on Ridge Road, where a Catholic church once stood. "It's a gateway, in fact. That's the name for it: Gateway to Lackawanna. And it's huge to...
Platter’s Chocolate Factory celebrates National Sponge Candy Day
September 21st is National Sponge Candy Day.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Brazen Brewing Stands Out as a Bold, Modern Craft Brew Concept in Lancaster
As you take Genesee Street out of Buffalo, past the airport and into Lancaster — the road gets smaller and the trucks on it get bigger. With so few buildings on this stretch of road, it’s a bit surprising when the massive, modern, new Brazen Brewing building comes looming out of the woods.
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Groundbreaking for $21 million renovation project at Kleinhans Music Hall
Project will upgrade & refurbish world-renowned cultural institution. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced construction is underway on a $21 million renovation project at Kleinhans Music Hall, a world-class arts and culture destination located in Buffalo. The project will upgrade and refurbish the National Historic Landmark and prevent further deterioration. Hochul recently announced $8 million in fiscal year 2023 budget funding for the project, in addition to up to $1 million in grants from Empire State Development.
wnypapers.com
Sanborn American Legion Post No. 969 to discuss future
The question of the continuation of Sanborn American Legion Post 969 will be addressed at a post meeting to be held on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the SAHS Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31), Sanborn. Cmdr. Richard Baker indicated that our post members are all getting...
National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. plans 'Every Child Matters' walk to honor of victims, survivors of Indigenous residential schools
Community invited to participate Sept. 30 in Niagara Falls. Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold its second annual “Every Child Matters” walk in downtown Niagara Falls next Friday, Sept. 30, joining communities across the U.S. and Canada in “a growing effort to bring understanding, awareness and healing to the abuse faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools that operated across both countries.”
Erie County Comptroller audit shows overcharge of over half a million dollars to taxpayers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County taxpayers may have been overcharged for a service during the pandemic by more than half a million dollars. The Erie County comptrollers office, during a recent audit, discovered that hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on services through the company Buffalo Homecare, that just don’t add up.” The […]
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Comments / 0