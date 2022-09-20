OKLAHOMA CITY — For one night this Halloween season, you can enjoy thrills, scares and animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo's Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up event. From 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28, people can explore the Oklahoma City Zoo as it's transformed into a haunted summer camp. The event also allows people to participate in a variety of camp-themed activities that are both fun and frightening.

