Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
KOCO
Oklahoma tire shop raising money to help family in mourning after 14-year-old killed in crash
DIBBLE, Okla. — A community in mourning is stepping up to raise money for a Dibble family after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old trying to catch her dog on a highway. A small business is hosting a raffle to help with expenses for the teenager's family. The...
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
OKC Zoo to be transformed into haunted summer camp for Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up
OKLAHOMA CITY — For one night this Halloween season, you can enjoy thrills, scares and animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo's Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up event. From 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28, people can explore the Oklahoma City Zoo as it's transformed into a haunted summer camp. The event also allows people to participate in a variety of camp-themed activities that are both fun and frightening.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Weekend events planned as lower section of Scissortail Park opens
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City officially opens Friday. The opening will double the size of one of Oklahoma City's most popular attractions. It also brings excitement and events planned this weekend. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the south...
405magazine.com
NOUN Hotel’s Supper Club Brings Bison and Simple Splendor to Norman
The NOUN Hotel opens in Norman this week, and it will feature an upscale casual restaurant, Supper Club, helmed by Executive Chef Greg Lopez. A New Jersey native, Lopez attended culinary school in Vermont and then spent the bulk of his culinary career on the West Coast, especially California’s Central and Northern Coast areas, with time spent in China and Portland, too.
news9.com
Medical Minute: Weight Loss And Disease
OKLAHOMA CITY - New research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight. It may also help decrease the risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer. News 9's Robin Marsh has more on research from doctors in Thursday's Medical Minute.
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Cleveland County deputies teach young driver how to drive manual car stuck on road
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High Five to two Cleveland County deputies who helped a young driver stalled out in the middle of a roadway. Authorities said the driver was having trouble driving a stick shift. Deputies Kendrae Traylor and Ryan Graham took time in a gas station parking lot to show her the ropes step by step.
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KOCO
String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown
OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Report: Homeowner shot alleged car burglar in Bethany
Police in Bethany are investigating a shooting involving an alleged car burglar.
KOCO
Popular book sale will return to Oklahoma History Center in October
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular book sale at the Oklahoma History Center will return in October. The sale includes books, maps, photographs, reproductions of historic posters and more. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5-7, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8. Proceeds...
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
Comments / 1