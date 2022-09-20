ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
KOCO

OKC Zoo to be transformed into haunted summer camp for Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up

OKLAHOMA CITY — For one night this Halloween season, you can enjoy thrills, scares and animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo's Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up event. From 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28, people can explore the Oklahoma City Zoo as it's transformed into a haunted summer camp. The event also allows people to participate in a variety of camp-themed activities that are both fun and frightening.
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
KOCO

Weekend events planned as lower section of Scissortail Park opens

OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City officially opens Friday. The opening will double the size of one of Oklahoma City's most popular attractions. It also brings excitement and events planned this weekend. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the south...
405magazine.com

NOUN Hotel’s Supper Club Brings Bison and Simple Splendor to Norman

The NOUN Hotel opens in Norman this week, and it will feature an upscale casual restaurant, Supper Club, helmed by Executive Chef Greg Lopez. A New Jersey native, Lopez attended culinary school in Vermont and then spent the bulk of his culinary career on the West Coast, especially California’s Central and Northern Coast areas, with time spent in China and Portland, too.
news9.com

Medical Minute: Weight Loss And Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY - New research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight. It may also help decrease the risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer. News 9's Robin Marsh has more on research from doctors in Thursday's Medical Minute.
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
