Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

Michael Bolton & 'Christmas On Ice' set to spread holiday cheer

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton, and Fallsview Casino’s “Christmas on Ice” will be performing in the heart of Niagara Falls, Ontario, this festive season. “Michael Bolton, Greatest Hits and Holiday Favourites” on Dec. 16 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will be one of the first...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalorising.com

See You at Blue Cave

One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
BUFFALO, NY
Boston, NY
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Community Missions announces upcoming events

Community Missions will hold a free “blessing of the animals” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Members of the community can bring their pet to receive a blessing or prayer. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery & Understanding will be observed at...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Birthday of a Legend

(Photo – the great John Coltrane) This week, we celebrate the 96th Birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane. Once again, we come together through the efforts of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney to pay homage to one of the significant pillars of jazz. Read the event listing and article to learn more and participate.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October

Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Seneca Gaming Corp. plans 'Every Child Matters' walk to honor of victims, survivors of Indigenous residential schools

Community invited to participate Sept. 30 in Niagara Falls. Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold its second annual “Every Child Matters” walk in downtown Niagara Falls next Friday, Sept. 30, joining communities across the U.S. and Canada in “a growing effort to bring understanding, awareness and healing to the abuse faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools that operated across both countries.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Buffalo’s biggest Halloween Party is baaaak!

Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em. Step Out Buffalo‘s fourth annual The Crawling Dead: Halloween Bar Crawl will be...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Gliding Stars registration dates scheduled

The arrival of fall signals the start of Gliding Stars, an adaptive ice-skating program for people with disabilities. In preparation for the 2022-23 skating season, Executive Director Cristie Mokhiber announced the program opening dates for the Hamburg Ice Arena and Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls. Skater registration and fitting will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hamburg Ice Arena, and from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. Skating sessions at the Hamburg rink are from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, and from 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays at Hyde Park.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Sandy Dugan gets ride of a lifetime

Former Lewiston resident celebrates region, explores Niagara River. As the blueberry-colored jet boat circled around the Devil’s Hole gorge class five rapids, Sandy Dugan began to cry what she called “tears of joy.” Strapped in a red lifejacket, gripping the handlebar above her seat cushion, Dugan looked out on the Niagara River from this vantage point for the first time in her 84 years. Taking it all in as the vessel gently rocked up and down, she proclaimed, “This is every bit as exciting as Alaska.” As the jet boat picked up steam and ascended its highest crest, Dugan exclaimed, “I’m so glad we did that. It was wonderful!”
LEWISTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York

Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

