Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
wnypapers.com
Michael Bolton & 'Christmas On Ice' set to spread holiday cheer
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton, and Fallsview Casino’s “Christmas on Ice” will be performing in the heart of Niagara Falls, Ontario, this festive season. “Michael Bolton, Greatest Hits and Holiday Favourites” on Dec. 16 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will be one of the first...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee.
buffalorising.com
See You at Blue Cave
One of the many reasons that I love the Buffalo is the plethora of mom & pop style restaurants. I tend to gravitate towards the humble, ethnic-oriented restaurants, some of which are found off the beaten path. In other words, “authentic – a slice of Buffalo life.”. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
wnypapers.com
Community Missions announces upcoming events
Community Missions will hold a free “blessing of the animals” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Members of the community can bring their pet to receive a blessing or prayer. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery & Understanding will be observed at...
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
IN THIS ARTICLE
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Town: Birthday of a Legend
(Photo – the great John Coltrane) This week, we celebrate the 96th Birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane. Once again, we come together through the efforts of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney to pay homage to one of the significant pillars of jazz. Read the event listing and article to learn more and participate.
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. plans 'Every Child Matters' walk to honor of victims, survivors of Indigenous residential schools
Community invited to participate Sept. 30 in Niagara Falls. Seneca Gaming Corp. will hold its second annual “Every Child Matters” walk in downtown Niagara Falls next Friday, Sept. 30, joining communities across the U.S. and Canada in “a growing effort to bring understanding, awareness and healing to the abuse faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools that operated across both countries.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ubspectrum.com
Newly opened Plantae is first and only vegan grocery store in Buffalo city limits
Until summer 2022, the city of Buffalo had no vegan grocery store. Donisha Gant wanted to change that. On July 30, Gant, 25, opened Plantae, a vegan grocery store, located at 212 Grant St. After saving up for a year, Gant made her vision a reality. Some of Plantae’s best-selling...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Buffalo’s biggest Halloween Party is baaaak!
Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em. Step Out Buffalo‘s fourth annual The Crawling Dead: Halloween Bar Crawl will be...
wnypapers.com
Gliding Stars registration dates scheduled
The arrival of fall signals the start of Gliding Stars, an adaptive ice-skating program for people with disabilities. In preparation for the 2022-23 skating season, Executive Director Cristie Mokhiber announced the program opening dates for the Hamburg Ice Arena and Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls. Skater registration and fitting will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hamburg Ice Arena, and from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. Skating sessions at the Hamburg rink are from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, and from 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays at Hyde Park.
wnypapers.com
Sandy Dugan gets ride of a lifetime
Former Lewiston resident celebrates region, explores Niagara River. As the blueberry-colored jet boat circled around the Devil’s Hole gorge class five rapids, Sandy Dugan began to cry what she called “tears of joy.” Strapped in a red lifejacket, gripping the handlebar above her seat cushion, Dugan looked out on the Niagara River from this vantage point for the first time in her 84 years. Taking it all in as the vessel gently rocked up and down, she proclaimed, “This is every bit as exciting as Alaska.” As the jet boat picked up steam and ascended its highest crest, Dugan exclaimed, “I’m so glad we did that. It was wonderful!”
Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York
Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Brazen Brewing Stands Out as a Bold, Modern Craft Brew Concept in Lancaster
As you take Genesee Street out of Buffalo, past the airport and into Lancaster — the road gets smaller and the trucks on it get bigger. With so few buildings on this stretch of road, it’s a bit surprising when the massive, modern, new Brazen Brewing building comes looming out of the woods.
The newest Bills fashion statement; All by a nonprofit that employs refugees
Water Buffalo hats are taking the Queen City by storm, but the story behind their growing popularity is much deeper.
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
Comments / 0