Marble Falls, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab

Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
AUSTIN, TX
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update

Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV

A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo

Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
GONZALES, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'

AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film

There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Good News Network

Sustainable 3D-Printed Ranch House Wins Award and Takes Just Two Weeks to Construct (Watch Time Lapse)

A team consisting of architects and engineers are cleaning up on the homebuilding award circuit with House Zero, a 3D-printed house that seamlessly blends traditional and futuristic design. A demonstration project found in Austin, the 2,045-square-foot, midcentury modern, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths ranch house was designed with natural wood,...
AUSTIN, TX

