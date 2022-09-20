Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab
Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 22 Texas at Texas: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are headed on the road for the first time this year — to start conference play, the Longhorns are making the long trip to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in what may be the last trip there for the foreseeable future.
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
thedailytexan.com
No. 1 volleyball completes reverse sweep of Kansas on road to remain unbeaten
In its first conference matchup of the season, No. 1 Texas volleyball needed all five sets to claim victory, clawing back after dropping the first two sets to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Wednesday. The Longhorns faced their first true test of the season after...
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV
A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
CBS Austin
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
Gonzales Inquirer
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Austin. The officials reported that four vehicles were involved in a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Drive at [..]
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
Good News Network
Sustainable 3D-Printed Ranch House Wins Award and Takes Just Two Weeks to Construct (Watch Time Lapse)
A team consisting of architects and engineers are cleaning up on the homebuilding award circuit with House Zero, a 3D-printed house that seamlessly blends traditional and futuristic design. A demonstration project found in Austin, the 2,045-square-foot, midcentury modern, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths ranch house was designed with natural wood,...
