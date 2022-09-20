ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
13abc.com

A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A nail tech is fighting for his life after he was knocked out cold outside a local bar. The victim’s sister is speaking out. “Basically, the doctors are giving him a five percent chance of survival, but we believe in miracles at this point, and he has a daughter to fight for,” said the victim’s sister.
13abc.com

Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.
WTOL 11

Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified. Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two...
13abc.com

TPD continues to seek information on two unsolved teen homicides

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department continues to piece together the murders of two Toledo teens. Marvelous Walton, who played football for St. Francis high school, and Neiko McIntyre, who played for Whitmer. The teens were shot and killed on the streets of Toledo. McIntyre’s father told 13abc...
WTOL 11

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Armed suspects steal $200K in north Toledo home robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are requesting assistance identifying four suspects who broke into a north Toledo residence on May 21, 2022. According to a police report, a residence on Quast Lane was burglarized by four individuals shortly after 2 a.m. The resident said he was sleeping in bed beside his girlfriend when the suspects awoke him and held him at gunpoint. They demanded he open his safe and threatened to kill him if he refused.
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
WTOL-TV

TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer

A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
WTOL 11

City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties

FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
13abc.com

OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.
