13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
13abc.com
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
13abc.com
A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A nail tech is fighting for his life after he was knocked out cold outside a local bar. The victim’s sister is speaking out. “Basically, the doctors are giving him a five percent chance of survival, but we believe in miracles at this point, and he has a daughter to fight for,” said the victim’s sister.
13abc.com
Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
West Toledo homicide raises questions from victim's family, neighborhood residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are now 45 victims of homicide in Toledo so far in 2022, with the latest victim found dead Tuesday under unusual circumstances. 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday night. An autopsy report determined Coker died from being shot several times in the head.
Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified. Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two...
13abc.com
TPD continues to seek information on two unsolved teen homicides
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department continues to piece together the murders of two Toledo teens. Marvelous Walton, who played football for St. Francis high school, and Neiko McIntyre, who played for Whitmer. The teens were shot and killed on the streets of Toledo. McIntyre’s father told 13abc...
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Armed suspects steal $200K in north Toledo home robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are requesting assistance identifying four suspects who broke into a north Toledo residence on May 21, 2022. According to a police report, a residence on Quast Lane was burglarized by four individuals shortly after 2 a.m. The resident said he was sleeping in bed beside his girlfriend when the suspects awoke him and held him at gunpoint. They demanded he open his safe and threatened to kill him if he refused.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
WTOL-TV
TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
WTOL-TV
13abc.com
Donations cover replacement tandem bike for special needs boy and his grandmother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the streets of Point Place, it’s kickstand up, helmets on, and rubber hits the road. Caleb Hooten, 12, and his grandmother Janelle Wright are back on a brand new tandem bike. “I cried a few times, and then I cried a couple more times....
'If you want to be afraid in life, you'll find a reason': Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reacts to violence in west Toledo
Three of the last four have been in west Toledo, which has become a hotbed for crime. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz acknowledged the recent uptick in crime in west Toledo, but held fast to the fact that the city's homicide numbers are lower compared to last year. He said the...
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer
A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties
FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
13abc.com
OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.
