Clewiston, FL

2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston

By Monica Magalhaes
 2 days ago
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 48000 block of North US Highway 27, near John Stretch Park.

Crews arrived at the scene and found both vehicles on fire with heavy black smoke visible from a distance.

Two patients were flown to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com

Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police

A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
STUART, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
FORT MYERS, FL
