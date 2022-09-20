ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close.
HAYS, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita boy hit by car is medically sedated 'so his brain can heal'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday say the fifth-grader is medically sedated so his brain can heal. At last update from Wichita police and Nathan Veith’s parents, he is critical but stable. His mother said Nathan suffered multiple facial and skull fractures in Tuesday morning’s accident, resulting in brain bleeding and swelling.
WICHITA, KS
Kingman, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works mobile home fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
MCCONNELL AFB, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in bus crash in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: A previous version of this story said a student was injured in the crash. That information has since been clarified by the Hesston Police Department. One person was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, the Hesston Police Department confirmed. The crash happened...
HESSTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV

GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Wad-Free

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a situation that can be irritating after you wash your bedding. You wash your sheets only to find them wadded up and tangled at the end of the machine’s cycle. The makers of a product called “Wad-Free” say they have a simple solution to this problem.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A truck driver from McPherson was hurt in a single-vehicle crash at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old William Ingels of McPherson was driving a Kenworth semi headed north on I 135 exiting to head east on I 70. A driver’s side tire failed causing him to lose control. The truck and trailer slid off the road and went down an embankment. It came to rest on I 70.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kingman fire victims picking up the pieces

KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at Eagle Acres apartment complex destroyed most of the complex and burned the cars in the lot. Now people have to figure out what's next. “Early morning, got a knock on the door. Smoke was everywhere. Looked like a warzone outside,” said the injured victim.
KINGMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
WICHITA, KS

